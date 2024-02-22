Attacker hits family member on the head with cricket bat, causing permanent visual impairment

Viliami Fakavai avoided a prison sentence after slamming a cricket bat around his relative's head in a Raglan car park, causing serious head injuries.

A man now has permanent damage to his eyesight after being hit on the head with a cricket bat and left in a coma with fractures to both sides of his brain.

The beating came from his partner's cousin, who shouted: 'F*** you boy, don't intimidate my wife before you swing a bat at him.

There had been a period of tension and bad feelings between Raglan man Viliami Romana Thomas Fakavai and the victim – his cousin's partner – due to allegations of harassment against Fakavai's partner by the victim.

The victim had parked at Joyce Petchell Park on Wainui Rd on February 24 last year to pick up his partner from work, who was already waiting for him there.

Fakavai happened to be driving behind the victim in his work vehicle.

The pair stepped out, while Fakavai held a cricket bat with a broken handle in his hands and said, “Come on boy, let's do this,” as he waved the bat around.

The victim – who was unarmed – came over and said yes, let's do this.

The victim's partner, who was watching, immediately became afraid of the couple, ran across the road and got between them, and started pushing Fakavai in the chest, saying no, you are not going to do this today, we are going to the police been. , they have to deal with this.

Fakavai grabbed her wrist and threw her off him before shouting: f*** you boy, you are not intimidating my wife.

He swung the bat at the victim's head, but the victim managed to block it.

However, Fakavai was able to swing the bat again, hitting him forcefully in the side of the head, sending him to the ground and leaving him unconscious for about 10 to 15 seconds.

The victim's partner ran over screaming and hit Fakavai on the head, but it had no effect on him.

Fakavai shouted at the victim before coming to and saying: my face, my face.

The victim's partner called 111.

Fakavai stood over him and said, “That's what you get.” Never intimidate my wife again and left.

The victim was taken to Waikato Hospital where he spent two days in the high dependency unit with injuries including bleeding from the right ear, a skull fracture on both sides – which could affect his hearing – and bleeding on the brain .

When questioned by police, Fakavai said: “They provoked me.

I quit and I had enough. You can only take a limited amount of it.

Lawyer Vhari Thursby told Judge Brett Crowley in the Hamilton District Court this week that Fakavai had expressed genuine remorse for what had happened and was currently being assessed to complete the Man Alive program.

She urged Judge Brett Crowley not to send Fakavai to prison but instead to impose house arrest so he could complete the course.

Fakavai also had poor emotional regulation from a young age and this was clearly evident in the attack.

His family, including his father and partner, were in court to support him and he had no previous convictions.

But Crown attorney Lexie Glaser asked the judge to temper any remorse and section 27 discount with Fakavai's comments to a pre-sentence report writer, which amounted to victim blaming, claiming the victim had provoked him and that he had enough.

Judge Crowley said he was deeply disturbed by the case, in fact it was one of the most disturbing he faced on Tuesday.

There are a few things that I have found very disturbing, and yours is certainly one of them.

You've said a few times now: I'm not a violent man. You are.

At least on one day in your life you were an extremely violent man… you could have killed him.

The judge said he could hardly blame the victim for not wanting anything to do with Fakavai.

He was in a coma and likely has permanent damage to his vision and will now likely need glasses for the rest of his life. He didn't do that before.

He had read letters of support about him, but still couldn't figure out how it happened.

I just don't understand what made you do this and what won't make you do it again.

We all get very angry, but not many of us are willing to do this to another human being, especially someone close to us.

On a charge of wounding with intent to injure, the judge agreed to keep Fakavai out of jail, sentenced him to 11 months of house arrest and ordered him to pay $2,000 in damages for emotional harm.

You have to make sure that if you get angry again, you don't act this way, the judge told him.

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has been with NZME for nine years and has been a journalist for 20 years.