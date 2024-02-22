In honor of pioneering football coach Buddy Teevens '79

Dartmouth will host a community celebration of the life of Eugene F. Buddy Teevens 79 on May 18, in collaboration with the Teevens family.

The celebration will take place at the Memorial Field athletic complex, where the stadium will be named Buddy Teevens Stadium at Memorial Field in his honor during a dedication ceremony in October. (Memorial Field continues to honor students and alumni who died in wars.)

Teevensthe former Robert L. Blackman Head Football coach and the winningest coach in Dartmouth football history, died in September at the age of 66.

As a coach, colleague, classmate and teammate, Buddy Teevens was a leader who encouraged people to perform at their best, not only on the football field but also in life, says President Sian Leah Beilock. By naming the stadium after Buddy, this legacy will continue for generations to come.

The Board of Trustees recently approved the stadium name in honor of Teevens, who mentored hundreds of players and also made innovative safety improvements to the game itself.

Buddy had a national impact by making practices safer and reducing concussions, but he was also central to what makes Dartmouth such a strong community, says Trustee Chair Elizabeth Cahill Lempres 83, Thayer 84. I know that many of his players, teammates and friends from generation to generation will cherish the opportunity to remember and celebrate his life together.

The May celebration of life, beginning at 10 a.m., will feature special guest speakers from the Teevens family, friends and the Dartmouth community. It is held on Memorial Field and is open to the public.

A full schedule of events will be released in the coming months. Those planning to attend are asked to do so register before May 16.

“Buddy loved Dartmouth and its players, and our family looks forward to celebrating his life with the Dartmouth community,” said Kirsten Teevens, who, along with her husband, played a key supporting role in the football program.

A scholarship fund has been established to honor Buddy and Kirsten Teeven's dedication to Dartmouth and Big Green football. (See details below.)

A legendary career at Memorial Field

Memorial Field was a favorite spot for Teevens, who was known for regularly grabbing a shovel and clearing the midfield D after snowstorms.

It's respect for Dartmouth, for the institution, certainly for our program, he told The Dartmouth last year.

The playing field, with a cinder track, was originally constructed in 1892-1893. It was rebuilt and dedicated in 1923, when it was baptized Memorial field as a tribute to the 112 alumni who died in the First World War. Other memorials have also been added to commemorate alumni and students who died in service to the country during the Civil War, World War II and other conflicts.

Fans at Memorial Field enjoy the 2021 Homecoming game. Coached by Buddy Teevens 79, Dartmouth defeated Yale 24-17 in overtime that day, en route to a share of the Ivy League title. (Photo by Robert Gill)

Over time, the Memorial Field complex has expanded to include the 400-yard Rhodes track, East bleachers, FieldTurf surface, Floren Varsity House, the Stephen Lewinstein Family Video Scoreboard, a press box and lighting.

Dartmouth plans to dedicate the stadium in Teeven's honor on Oct. 5, when the football team takes the field for the first Ivy League game of the season against Penn. The existing signage for Memorial Field and the war memorials will remain untouched and preserved to share with future generations.

Remembering Buddy Teevens, and the Dartmouth football coaching tradition he embodied, at Memorial Field seems particularly fitting, says Peter Frederick 65, a founding member of Dartmouth Uniformed Service Alumni, also known as the veterans group DUSA, and former president of the Sphinx Foundation , Dartmouths. oldest seniors association. Sphinx member Buddy was an excellent example of the organization's founding principle: loyalty to Dartmouth.

He brought much glory to Dartmouth, along with pride and excitement for all of us who attended games in the stands and on the sidelines. His teams lead in singing the Dartmouth Alma Mater after every game, win or lose, made a lasting impression on every alumnus and Dartmouth supporter.

An Ivy League Player of the Year at quarterback at Dartmouth. He led the Big Green to the Ivy title in 1978. Teevens was head coach at Dartmouth for 22 years, sharing the Ivy League title in 1990 and winning it outright the next year. After coaching at Tulane and Stanford, he returned to Dartmouth in 2005 and led the team to a share of the Ivy League crown in 2015, 2019 and 2021. While at Dartmouth, Teevens was honored as New England Coach of the Year three times . , in 1990, 2015 and 2019, and Ivy League Coach of the Year in 2019 and 2021.

All told, his record as Dartmouth's head coach was 117-101-2, including 83-70-1 in Ivy League play.

Teevens was known as an innovator in many ways, including in the field of player safety. He became the first coach to eliminate traditional tackles in practice in an effort to reduce the number of concussions. He worked with Dartmouths Thayer School of Technology to create the Mobile Virtual Player, a robotic dummy used by teams at all levels, including the NFL.

The eight teams in the Ivy League wore decals with Teevens' initials on their helmets last fall to honor his contributions.

Teevens was a crucial part of the Manning Passing Academy for 25 years. It's where he met Callie Brownson and recruited her to Dartmouth, where she became the first full-time female Division I coach in football. Both Brownson and another Teevens hire, Jennifer King, have gone on to coach in the NFL.

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning last month announced on ESPN that a national award has been named after Teevens would be given to a coach who has a lasting impact on the game of football, both on and off the field.

And the NCAA posthumously awarded Teevens the 2024 Pat Summitt Award at its conference last month. Established in 2017, the award honors individuals in the NCAA who have demonstrated their commitment to the development of student-athletes.

Community builds on Teevens' legacy

The celebration of life and the stadium dedication are the first steps Dartmouth is taking to honor Teevens. Community members can donate to the Kirsten and Eugene F. Buddy Teevens 79 Scholarship Fund, named in appreciation of the couples who care for and support Dartmouth students. (On donations to the Teevens Scholarship Fund the conditions of the fund.)

Donations can also be made to the Friends of football program to support soccer excellence at Dartmouth.

Given the strong community interest in Teeven's legacy, Dartmouth has engaged a committee of community leaders to guide the realization of these plans in the coming months. Joining Kirsten Teevens on the committee are co-chair Chris Jenny 77, co-chair Jane Goodell, whose two daughters graduated from Dartmouth in 2023, Byron Anderson 76, Jeff Blackburn 91, Murry Bowden 71, Brian Conroy 86, Bob Downey 58, Peggy Leerlooier 79 and Reggie Williams 76.

It is fitting that the community comes together to be with Coach Teeven's family and friends to celebrate his life and his many achievements, says Mike Harrity, the Haldeman Family Director of Athletics and Recreation. Buddy was one of Dartmouth's most talented teachers. Honoring him reminds us that a Dartmouth education takes many forms and lasts a lifetime.