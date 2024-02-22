Princeton men's tennis sweep weekend at ECAC Indoor Championships





On Sunday afternoon, Princeton men's tennis (84 overall) was crowned victors at the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Indoor Championships after a weekend of undefeated play. They started their triumphant run strong with a 50 win over the Brown Bears (310), followed by a solid 43 win over the Yale Bulldogs (63). The team from Princeton started the weekend on Friday afternoon with a controlling victory over the Brown Bears. Sophomore team members Sebastian Sec and Ellis Short grabbed the doubles point to start play. The singles result proved disastrous for the Bears as the Tigers emerged undefeated with straight wins over freshmen Paul Inchauspe, Fnu Nidunjianzan and Landon Ardila. With this win, Princeton advanced to the ECAC semifinals. Reflecting on the first year's performance, Jason Kros, volunteer assistant coach in men's tennis, told The Daily Princetonian that having a young team is always a fun experiment, and seeing where we are was really cool. He continued: We've seen what our sophomores and juniors have been through over the years, and seen where they've gone from here. Now they can use that experience and show it to our first-year students. On Saturday, the Tigers recorded a victory at the Hamlin and Hecht Tennis Centers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, against the Yale Bulldogs. The Bulldogs proved to be resilient opponents and opened the match by scoring a doubles point over Princeton. Sophomore duo Sec and Short proved to be a successful duo again as they won their match 75, despite the Tigers losing the point overall. In singles matches, the matchups pitted the Tigers and Bulldogs against each other, and the Tigers ping-ponged their way to the finals. Freshman Aleksandar Mitric established the lead with a solid win (63, 62). Yale followed with a quick victory of its own in third place in the singles (64, 62). Princeton answered with a comeback win from Short (36, 62, 62). This Tiger triumph was mirrored by a Bulldog clutch in fourth place (16, 64, 64). Princeton mustered the strength to close it out with back-to-back wins over first-place freshmen Inchauspe (57, 63, 63) and Nidunjianzan (64, 46, 75). Sunday play capped off the Tigers' winning weekend. Princeton restarted the day's competition against the University of Pennsylvania Quakers with a doubles point fumble. But even with the upper hand, the Quakers were completely wiped off the field in singles. First in singles, Inchauspe defeated his opponent doubles by winning both sets, 60. Shortly afterwards, Nidunjianzan quickly defeated another Quaker in singles (62, 60). The rest of the matches followed, with the Tigers also scoring No. 3 and No. 4 singles matches, not dropping a singles set to claim the ECAC Championship title. The coaches were impressed by the maturity and composure of the players during the weekend results. Kros reflected us [saw] the first-years build on their previous competitions and the second-years also grow. It's a lot of fun for us as coaches because we can really see them grow as tennis players and people. With this result, the Tigers advanced to the finals of the ECAC Championship, sealing the deal with a last 41 victory over the University of Pennsylvania Quakers (85). The Tigers now sit comfortably at the top ECAC rankings and with an overall season record of 84. Then the Princeton men's tennis (31st ITA) will compete at the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic on February 2324. The Tigers open against Old Dominion University (47th ITA) (91 overall, 00 Sun Belt Conference) in Montgomery, Alabama and was hoping for another notable win. Josefina Gurevich is a sports staff writer for the Prince. Refer any corrections to corrections[at]dailyprincetonian.com.

