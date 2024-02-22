Sports
Fairmont PeeWee hockey team wins District 4 crown | News, sports, jobs
FAIRMONT – The Fairmont PeeWee 'B' hockey team reeled off three straight wins last weekend to capture the District 4 championship in Redwood Falls.
Fairmont advances to the opening round of the regional tournament on Friday, March 1 at 2 p.m. in Rochester.
Bennett Draper produced two goals and one assist, while teammate Kane Wohlhuter scored two goals to lift Fairmont to an 8-0 district first-round victory against Windom Area last Friday.
Ryder Thate distributed three assists, Van Kollofski had one goal and one helper, while Hogan Artz, Logan Droegemueller and Carter Spitzer each scored one goal.
Drake Manwarren and Colton Schroeder dished out one assist each, while goaltender Blakeley Scholl earned the shutout with 11 saves.
Kollofski and Wohlhuter each scored three goals and one assist in Fairmont's 9-3 semifinal win over Worthington last Saturday.
Draper collected two goals and one helper, Artz had one net-finding shot and one assist, while Luther Malo, William Egeness, Kaleb Kennedy and Manwarren each dished out one assist.
Scholl turned away a dozen shots on goal, while teammate Johnnie Frerichs contributed three stops between the pipes.
Wohlhuter scored four goals and Thate dished out four assists to help Fairmont double Marshall 8-4 in the district championship game last Sunday.
Draper scored two goals and one helper, Kollofski dished out two assists, while Artz and Egeness scored one goal each.
Emmet Olson and Droegemueller dished out one assist each, while Scholl made 24 saves for Fairmont.
12U Girls
The Fairmont 12U girls hockey team posted a 2-2 record to take third place at last weekend's district tournament at Red Baron Arena in Marshall.
GeminnieRose Lopez scored two goals and Paige Hartwig added another to lead Fairmont to a 3-1 first-round win over Redwood Falls last Friday.
Hayden Olson, Aspen Wickert and Kylie Flanagan each dished out one assist in the win, while goaltender Nola Hazard made 19 saves to earn the decision.
Hazard scored a team-best 42 stops to help Fairmont get past Marshall 4-3 in second-round district action last Saturday.
Nani Rosario, Lopez, Hartwig and Olson each contributed one goal to the offensive effort, while Corinn Wells dished out one assist.
New Ulm defeated Fairmont 6-1 in the third round last Sunday. Hazard made a game-best 43 saves, while Olson scored Fairmont's lone goal.
Luverne then posted a 6-1 fourth-round victory over Fairmont last Sunday. Hazard scored a whopping 51 stops between the pipes, while Lopez was responsible for Fairmont's only goal.
Bant
The Carlson Dental Bantams hockey team from Fairmont went 1-2 at the District 5 tournament in Litchfield last weekend to end the season.
No. 1 seed St. Cloud posted a 4-1 victory over Fairmont in the opening round last Friday.
Bryce Ihrke scored Carlson Dental's lone goal on an assist from Preston Cepress, while netminder Kaden Olson deflected 42 shots on goal.
Cepress combined for two goals and one assist to help Fairmont to a 5-3 second-round victory over River Lakes last Saturday.
Preston Geerdes had one goal and one helper, Hunter Olson and Ihrke each scored one goal, while Caden Wickert and Noah Meixell each dished out one assist.
Kaden Olson and Kolton Hinz combined to form the net and deflect 20 shots on goal.
St. Michael-Albertville ended Fairmont's season with a 7-1 win in the third round last Sunday.
Geerdes scored Fairmont's lone goal, while Olson and Hinz combined for 53 saves.
The Carlson Dental Bantams finished the season with a record of 28-14-4.
3pm Girls
The Fairmont 15U girls hockey team closed out the regular season last Saturday with two more road wins.
Lexi Haycraft scored two goals and netminder Alexis Sundeen made 10 saves and earned a shutout as he guided Fairmont to a 3-0 victory over Chaska/Chanhassen in Victoria.
Mariel Parish delivered one goal, while Halyn Haycraft and Kennedy Murphy each shared one assist for Fairmont, which had 24 shots on goal.
Lexi Haycraft scored four goals and Sundeen turned away six shots on net to pace Fairmont's 7-0 victory over Minnetonka in Minnetonka.
Halyn Haycraft and Parish each contributed one goal and one helper to the winning effort, Joslyn Meyer scored once, while Murphy, Kynlee Beemer and Carly Gustafson each dished out one assist.
Fairmont (25-5-1) earned the No. 1 seed in the District 4 tournament and opens on-ice action in Woodbury on Friday, March 1 at 5 p.m.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fairmontsentinel.com/sports/local-sports/2024/02/22/fairmont-peewee-hockey-team-wins-district-4-crown/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fairmont PeeWee hockey team wins District 4 crown | News, sports, jobs
- Miuccia Prada on Vogue redefines the typical fashion cover model
- Prime Minister Christopher Luxon lays a wreath at a Christchurch earthquake memorial service
- Navigating the Digital Sea: An Important Prelude to Microsoft Copilot Integration
- Research reveals that the long-lasting “brain fog” of the new coronavirus may be due to a leak in the blood-brain barrier | Long Corona
- Xi says ready to join Republic of Congo president for stronger strategic partnership
- Only in Indonesia gives 10 kg of rice
- Vanity Fair Magazine 30th Annual Hollywood Issue
- Princeton men's tennis sweep weekend at ECAC Indoor Championships
- Clifford Chance advises European Investment Bank (EIB) on financing Sky-Dweller's deep technology innovation project
- Honig says this is the biggest revelation in the Biden special counsel report
- Russian war blogger 'dies after revealing Russian death toll'