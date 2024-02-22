Fairmont PeeWee hockey team wins District 4 crown | News, sports, jobs

FAIRMONT – The Fairmont PeeWee 'B' hockey team reeled off three straight wins last weekend to capture the District 4 championship in Redwood Falls.

Fairmont advances to the opening round of the regional tournament on Friday, March 1 at 2 p.m. in Rochester.

Bennett Draper produced two goals and one assist, while teammate Kane Wohlhuter scored two goals to lift Fairmont to an 8-0 district first-round victory against Windom Area last Friday.

Ryder Thate distributed three assists, Van Kollofski had one goal and one helper, while Hogan Artz, Logan Droegemueller and Carter Spitzer each scored one goal.

Drake Manwarren and Colton Schroeder dished out one assist each, while goaltender Blakeley Scholl earned the shutout with 11 saves.

Kollofski and Wohlhuter each scored three goals and one assist in Fairmont's 9-3 semifinal win over Worthington last Saturday.

Draper collected two goals and one helper, Artz had one net-finding shot and one assist, while Luther Malo, William Egeness, Kaleb Kennedy and Manwarren each dished out one assist.

Scholl turned away a dozen shots on goal, while teammate Johnnie Frerichs contributed three stops between the pipes.

Wohlhuter scored four goals and Thate dished out four assists to help Fairmont double Marshall 8-4 in the district championship game last Sunday.

Draper scored two goals and one helper, Kollofski dished out two assists, while Artz and Egeness scored one goal each.

Emmet Olson and Droegemueller dished out one assist each, while Scholl made 24 saves for Fairmont.

12U Girls

The Fairmont 12U girls hockey team posted a 2-2 record to take third place at last weekend's district tournament at Red Baron Arena in Marshall.

GeminnieRose Lopez scored two goals and Paige Hartwig added another to lead Fairmont to a 3-1 first-round win over Redwood Falls last Friday.

Hayden Olson, Aspen Wickert and Kylie Flanagan each dished out one assist in the win, while goaltender Nola Hazard made 19 saves to earn the decision.

Hazard scored a team-best 42 stops to help Fairmont get past Marshall 4-3 in second-round district action last Saturday.

Nani Rosario, Lopez, Hartwig and Olson each contributed one goal to the offensive effort, while Corinn Wells dished out one assist.

New Ulm defeated Fairmont 6-1 in the third round last Sunday. Hazard made a game-best 43 saves, while Olson scored Fairmont's lone goal.

Luverne then posted a 6-1 fourth-round victory over Fairmont last Sunday. Hazard scored a whopping 51 stops between the pipes, while Lopez was responsible for Fairmont's only goal.

Bant

The Carlson Dental Bantams hockey team from Fairmont went 1-2 at the District 5 tournament in Litchfield last weekend to end the season.

No. 1 seed St. Cloud posted a 4-1 victory over Fairmont in the opening round last Friday.

Bryce Ihrke scored Carlson Dental's lone goal on an assist from Preston Cepress, while netminder Kaden Olson deflected 42 shots on goal.

Cepress combined for two goals and one assist to help Fairmont to a 5-3 second-round victory over River Lakes last Saturday.

Preston Geerdes had one goal and one helper, Hunter Olson and Ihrke each scored one goal, while Caden Wickert and Noah Meixell each dished out one assist.

Kaden Olson and Kolton Hinz combined to form the net and deflect 20 shots on goal.

St. Michael-Albertville ended Fairmont's season with a 7-1 win in the third round last Sunday.

Geerdes scored Fairmont's lone goal, while Olson and Hinz combined for 53 saves.

The Carlson Dental Bantams finished the season with a record of 28-14-4.

3pm Girls

The Fairmont 15U girls hockey team closed out the regular season last Saturday with two more road wins.

Lexi Haycraft scored two goals and netminder Alexis Sundeen made 10 saves and earned a shutout as he guided Fairmont to a 3-0 victory over Chaska/Chanhassen in Victoria.

Mariel Parish delivered one goal, while Halyn Haycraft and Kennedy Murphy each shared one assist for Fairmont, which had 24 shots on goal.

Lexi Haycraft scored four goals and Sundeen turned away six shots on net to pace Fairmont's 7-0 victory over Minnetonka in Minnetonka.

Halyn Haycraft and Parish each contributed one goal and one helper to the winning effort, Joslyn Meyer scored once, while Murphy, Kynlee Beemer and Carly Gustafson each dished out one assist.

Fairmont (25-5-1) earned the No. 1 seed in the District 4 tournament and opens on-ice action in Woodbury on Friday, March 1 at 5 p.m.