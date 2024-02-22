Spallina surpasses 100 career points in win No. 8/6 at Syracuse





SYRACUSE, NY An eight-goal streak through the first three quarters helped the No. 8/6 Syracuse men's lacrosse team to an 18-7 victory against Utah on Wednesday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. An eight-goal streak through the first three quarters helped the No. 8/6 Syracuse men's lacrosse team to an 18-7 victory against Utah on Wednesday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. Joey Spallina surpassed 100 career points with his three goals and four assists, putting him at 104 for his career. He reached the goal in just 20 games, becoming the third-fastest player in Syracuse history with 100 points. Finn Thomson scored three goals in the season and added one assist. Christian Mulé scored twice and provided two assists. Owen Hiltz (2g), Michael Leo (2g), Jackson Birtwistle (2g), Mason Kohn (1g, 1a) and Together Olexo (1g, 1a) all contributed to multi-point performance. The Dutch commanded the X, winning 21 of 29 faceoffs in the game. Kohn won 14 of the 18 he took, while John Mullen went 7 of 11. Will Mark finished with a .700 save percentage with 14 stops and only six goals allowed. He helped the Dutch team to an efficient 24 of 25 (.960) on error-free attempts. How it happened The Utes were first on the board after Tyler Bradbury scored his fourth of the season.

Jackson Birtwistle and Leo each scored to give Syracuse a 2-1 lead with 10:26 left in the first quarter. Utah's Cody Hart tied the score at 2-2 with a solo goal 8:32 into the first period.

and Leo each scored to give Syracuse a 2-1 lead with 10:26 left in the first quarter. Utah's Cody Hart tied the score at 2-2 with a solo goal 8:32 into the first period. The Dutch started to separate themselves with three goals in a span of 3:42 to take the lead, 5-2, with 4:13 left in the first quarter. Mulé, Hiltz and Olexo each contributed goals to the series.

Ryan Stines scored his fifth of the season to cut Utah's deficit to two, 5-3, with 3:03 left in the first period.

After Stine's goal, the Orange held the Utes scoreless for a stretch of 34:07, the longest drought for an opponent this season. The drought lasted from 3:03 a.m. in the first quarter to 1:56 p.m. in the fourth quarter.

During Utah's drought, Syracuse scored eight unanswered goals for a 13-3 lead. Thomson scored three, Joey Spallina struck two, and Leo and Hiltz had one each. Jake Spallina scored his first career goal to end the series with 5:35 left in the third quarter.

struck two, and Leo and Hiltz had one each. scored his first career goal to end the series with 5:35 left in the third quarter. Jordan Hyde scored back-to-back goals for the Utes in the fourth quarter, making the score 13-5 in favor of the Orange. Kohn controlled the next faceoff and hit Joey Spallina for his third goal of the match.

for his third goal of the match. After Cody Hart scored his second of the game, Sam English and Birtwistle each contributed goals to give the Dutch a double-digit lead for the second time in the affair, 16-6.

and Birtwistle each contributed goals to give the Dutch a double-digit lead for the second time in the affair, 16-6. Utah got its final goal of the afternoon from Zachary White, his first of the season. Kohn and Mulé scored one each to end the match. Behind the numbers Syracuse extended its streak to 76 consecutive wins by holding opponents to under 10 goals in a game.

The Dutch improved to 73-35 in games after losing on the season.

Nine goals were scored for Syracuse on possessions immediately following a faceoff win. Five followed Kohn's victories and four followed Mullen's victories. The Dutch scored a total of 36 goals on possession after a win over the X, 28 attributed to Kohn and eight to Mullen. Next one Syracuse is back in the Dome for their next appearance against Army West Point on Wednesday, February 28 at 6:00 PM on ACC Network Extra. Tickets are available at Cuse.com/Tickets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cuse.com/news/2024/2/21/mens-lacrosse-spallina-hits-100-career-points-in-no-8-6-syracuse-win The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos