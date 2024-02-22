Wes Goodwin's defense justifies Dabo Swinney's decision

Maybe this Wes Goodwin experiment will work after all.

Then Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney promoted the little-known Goodwin from defensive specialist to defensive coordinator to replace Brent Venables in December 2021, the collective response was Wes WHO?

Such a reaction was understandable. Goodwin had spent 10 seasons in relative obscurity at Clemson, starting as a graduate assistant before moving up to defensive analyst. He then spent three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals as an assistant coach Bruce Arians before returning to Clemson as a senior defensive assistant.

Along the way, he built a reputation as a gifted scout of opposing offenses and as a master situational strategist.

He was very good at analyzing opponents, said former Mississippi State coach Sylvester Croom, for whom Goodwin worked for four years as a student assistant. And he pretty much had a photographic memory.

Yet Swinney was the target of widespread doubt and doubt when he took on Goodwin, who looks more like that distant cousin who rules the cornhole boards at the annual family picnic than a defensive coordinator for one of the nation's top football programs.

Swinney's decision remained open for debate after Goodwin's first season, especially after the Tigers defense fell from eighth to 27th nationally in total defense, from second to 23rd in scoring defense and from second to 56th in red zone defense.

But Goodwin's defense turned a corner in 2023, sending the talents of players like linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., cornerback Nate Wiggins and linemen Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro to a season of marked improvement.

Clemson ultimately shared the national lead in defensive touchdowns, ranked second in first down defense and eighth in total defense. The improvement was most evident where Swinney and Goodwin claimed prior to the season that it should be mainly at the back.

The Tigers improved from 75th to eighth in passing yards allowed and from 46th to fifth in passing efficiency defense. Four different defenders returned interceptions for touchdowns.

It was clear that Goodwin's learning curve leveled off significantly in his second season, resulting in a boost to his psyche and an even bigger boost to his salary. He was rewarded with a $550,000 raise on February 2, bringing his salary to $1.4 million.

So what is an encore?

As he prepares for Clemson's opening day of spring training on Feb. 28 and his third full season as the Tigers' defensive coordinator, Goodwin continues to cement his reputation as the most famous former resident of Grove Hill, Alabama (pop. 1,818).

He will have to replace some old starters, but Goodwin's cupboard is far from empty.

Linebackers Barrett Carter and Wade Woodaz return, as does Khalil Barnes. He also has a youthful but talented defensive front led by Peter Woods and TJ Parker. Barnes, Woods and Parker were all Freshman All-Americans last season.

It's probably a good thing that Goodwin is determined in his approach.

I've pretty much eliminated all social media, so unless someone tells me about it, I'm pretty much oblivious to outside noises, Goodwin said. I just focus on the task at hand. People can write whatever they want, say whatever they want, whatever. I just show up every day with the mindset of getting better.

So far so good.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him [email protected] and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ScottKeepfer