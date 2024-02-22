Sports
Tennis players file petition as courts face Annenberg Media quashing
USC may lose its recreational tennis courts, and students and professors will raise a racket.
USC reportedly has plans to demolish the recreational tennis and pickleball courts as part of the baseball stadium expansion and has yet to plan for a replacement for the fall of 2024, according to club tennis team members and USC tennis professors.
Players on USC's Club Tennis Team, who use the courts for training, said they are concerned about whether they will be able to play next year.
We don't feel super supported by the university right now, says Elizabeth Stuart-Chaffoo, co-president of the club team. They don't give us answers. According to a statement from USC Recreational Sports, the existing recreational tennis and pickleball courts will be removed in May 2024 as part of the development of new athletic facilities in that space.
The University is actively exploring options for replacing these courts to continue providing the USC community with access to recreational tennis and pickleball facilities. Further information will be shared in the coming months as details about this initiative become available, the statement said.
Khai-Ly Tran, the club team's vice president, started one petition on Feb. 12, urging that USC prioritize the replacement of these tennis and pickleball courts elsewhere on campus by the start of the 2024 fall academic year or with the same urgency as the athletics expansion.
The petition is intended to show how much people care about these courts, Stuart-Chaffoo said. It already has more than 1,000 signatures and the number continues to increase daily.
Stuart-Chaffoo spoke highly of the team, explaining how it has given her some of her best friends and a community outside of her classes. Her teammate, Hannah Jiang, who is co-captain, conveyed a similar sense of sadness as if the courts were to be torn apart: the club team will have nowhere to practice. Jiang is a junior and hopes to have one more tennis season in her senior year.
Club tennis is my main source of activity: getting outside, being active and staying healthy, Jiang said.
But the benefits of tennis apply to a much wider audience than just the Club Tennis Team.
Timothy Burton worked as a tennis professor at USC for approximately 18 years.
“I've never seen those courts so busy in my entire life,” he said. I have never seen so many people interacting, playing and socializing.
USC offers approximately 15 tennis classes each semester, each of which has approximately 20 students. The university also recently added pickleball classes. The tennis courts therefore form a large part of the school's physical education department.
Burton said he asked the athletic department about the possibility of using the David X. Marks Tennis Stadium, used for the Division I tennis team, for his tennis lessons.
We have asked the athletic department several times about availability, but we have no answer, Burton said. They are very slow to contact us.
Even if the club team and tennis classes can use the tennis stadium, recreational players are less likely to have that luxury.
Jiang said she sees demand for the courts among the USC community when people will literally line up outside the courts, waiting to use the courts once they are done practicing.
Burton said he also often asks recreational players to leave because the courts are full when he has to teach.
Joshua Maya is a professor of physical education and teaches both tennis and pickleball. After starting in this position at USC in 2023, a colleague asked him if he planned to teach other sports.
Maya said he plans to teach golf and yoga if the courts aren't replaced, but he said pickleball is a more special class to teach.
Maya added that he likes that pickleball is a collaborative sport that forces his students to laugh and have fun with each other.
People have the most fun in that class, he said. It creates these friendships and more connection.
He also explained how pickleball is growing nationally and internationally as many universities are adding pickleball programs.
Now is the time to lead the way and not take a step back, Maya said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.uscannenbergmedia.com/2024/02/21/tennis-players-serve-up-a-petition-as-courts-face-destruction/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prabowos campaign chief reflects on election success
- Bhushan Kumar breaks silence on Divya Khosla divorce rumors | Bollywood
- Tennis players file petition as courts face Annenberg Media quashing
- Jessica Biel, Ashley Graham and more are in attendance
- Google faces criticism that Gemini AI is 'woke', here's what the company says |
- VinFast signs MoU at Indonesia International Motor Show 2024 to supply 600 electric vehicles to 3 Indonesian business customers
- A 3.7 magnitude earthquake shakes northern SLO County in the early morning hours
- Leaked Chinese hack files reveal how compromised the US could be
- Today's headlines: From PM Modi's visit to Gujarat, hearing on Shahi Idgah case to farmers' protest, list of events to watch
- UK withdraws from Energy Charter Treaty
- UK Office actor Ewen MacIntosh has died aged 50.
- Imran Khan | Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's party to hold organizational elections on March 3: reports