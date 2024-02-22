Tennis players file petition as courts face Annenberg Media quashing

USC may lose its recreational tennis courts, and students and professors will raise a racket.

USC reportedly has plans to demolish the recreational tennis and pickleball courts as part of the baseball stadium expansion and has yet to plan for a replacement for the fall of 2024, according to club tennis team members and USC tennis professors.

Players on USC's Club Tennis Team, who use the courts for training, said they are concerned about whether they will be able to play next year.

We don't feel super supported by the university right now, says Elizabeth Stuart-Chaffoo, co-president of the club team. They don't give us answers. According to a statement from USC Recreational Sports, the existing recreational tennis and pickleball courts will be removed in May 2024 as part of the development of new athletic facilities in that space.

The University is actively exploring options for replacing these courts to continue providing the USC community with access to recreational tennis and pickleball facilities. Further information will be shared in the coming months as details about this initiative become available, the statement said.

Khai-Ly Tran, the club team's vice president, started one petition on Feb. 12, urging that USC prioritize the replacement of these tennis and pickleball courts elsewhere on campus by the start of the 2024 fall academic year or with the same urgency as the athletics expansion.

The petition is intended to show how much people care about these courts, Stuart-Chaffoo said. It already has more than 1,000 signatures and the number continues to increase daily.

Stuart-Chaffoo spoke highly of the team, explaining how it has given her some of her best friends and a community outside of her classes. Her teammate, Hannah Jiang, who is co-captain, conveyed a similar sense of sadness as if the courts were to be torn apart: the club team will have nowhere to practice. Jiang is a junior and hopes to have one more tennis season in her senior year.

Club tennis is my main source of activity: getting outside, being active and staying healthy, Jiang said.

But the benefits of tennis apply to a much wider audience than just the Club Tennis Team.

Timothy Burton worked as a tennis professor at USC for approximately 18 years.

“I've never seen those courts so busy in my entire life,” he said. I have never seen so many people interacting, playing and socializing.

USC offers approximately 15 tennis classes each semester, each of which has approximately 20 students. The university also recently added pickleball classes. The tennis courts therefore form a large part of the school's physical education department.

Burton said he asked the athletic department about the possibility of using the David X. Marks Tennis Stadium, used for the Division I tennis team, for his tennis lessons.

We have asked the athletic department several times about availability, but we have no answer, Burton said. They are very slow to contact us.

Even if the club team and tennis classes can use the tennis stadium, recreational players are less likely to have that luxury.

Jiang said she sees demand for the courts among the USC community when people will literally line up outside the courts, waiting to use the courts once they are done practicing.

Burton said he also often asks recreational players to leave because the courts are full when he has to teach.

Joshua Maya is a professor of physical education and teaches both tennis and pickleball. After starting in this position at USC in 2023, a colleague asked him if he planned to teach other sports.

Maya said he plans to teach golf and yoga if the courts aren't replaced, but he said pickleball is a more special class to teach.

Maya added that he likes that pickleball is a collaborative sport that forces his students to laugh and have fun with each other.

People have the most fun in that class, he said. It creates these friendships and more connection.

He also explained how pickleball is growing nationally and internationally as many universities are adding pickleball programs.

Now is the time to lead the way and not take a step back, Maya said.