Egypt exits second round of WTTC – Voice of Nigeria





On Wednesday, the only remaining African team of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Federation (WTTC), Egypt, exited the tournament after an impressive performance in Busan, South Korea. The Egyptian women led by six-time African champion Dina Meshref worked their way to the second round after finishing second in their group consisting of France, Czech Republic, Ukraine and Croatia. Besides losing 3-0 to France, the Egyptian women defeated the three European sides to finish second behind France as the only African team to advance to the second round. They faced Chile in the round of 32 and in their usual style defeated the South American side 3-0 to progress to the last 16 of the tournament. Lined up against rising European heavyweights Romania, the Egyptian ladies wanted to show their quality against the Romanian girls. But the experience of their opponents came to the fore through their top star Bernadette Szocs, who was tested by teen sensation Hana Goda. But all the efforts of the young African champion were thwarted by the European star who took the lead for Romania with a hard-fought 3-1. Despite taking an early 2-0 lead against veteran Elizabeta Samara, Meshref was unable to maintain her lead as she was defeated 3-2. Furthermore, Yousra Helmy was no match for Adina Diaconu as she fell 3-0 to give Romania a 3-0 victory and a passage to the quarter-finals of the tournament, as well as a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France. After the early exit of most African teams in the competition, Nigerian legend Segun Toriola attributed it to a lack of preparation. Most African teams did not prepare well for this competition and most of them hurriedly gathered to participate in the championships and it really showed in their performance in Busan.” Toriola said. Going forward, we must take preparation seriously and ensure our players are in the right frame of mind to compete at the top level.” Overall, the African teams haven't really done well and I hope we can all learn from this experience in Busan. he added.

