20 Gym Devils Host the Huskies on Friday





TEMPE On a two-meet winning streak, No. 20 Sun Devil Gymnastics is back home to host Washington in Desert Financial Arena this Friday at 6 pm MST. Fan Information

Friday's theme is Salute to Service. For those not in attendance, the meet will be live on the Pac-12 Network. There will be live scoring as well, and fans can follow along on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram for updates. Sun Devil Outlook

No. 20 Arizona State (5-4, 2-2 Pac-12) The Gym Devils are fresh off of a rivalry win at Arizona last week, winning 196.850 to 196.250. The win was the eighth-straight dual meet win over the Cats. There were five event title winners: Alex Theodorou and Anaya Smith on vault (9,900), Emily White and Hannah Scharf on floor (9,900) and Jada Mangahas in the all around (39,225).

Head coach Jay Santos earned his 50th win as the coach of Arizona State in the win over Arizona last week.

Graduate Hannah Scharf was announced as a nominee for the AAI Award this week. This award honors the most outstanding senior female gymnast in the country. Often likened to the Heisman Trophy for women's gymnastics, this prestigious award has become a symbol of excellence in the sport. Scharf has been a steady force for the Gym Devils in her time at Arizona State, qualifying for NCAA Championships as an individual twice and earning three All-America honors.

Vault has been the strongest event for the Sun Devils this season. The team is on a streak of 17-straight meets with 49-plus, which is a program record. Senior Anaya Smith has led the effort, winning five event titles on vault and earning five scores of 9,900 or better. Opponent Outlook

Washington (1-10, 0-4 Pac-12) After getting a win over San Jose State in the Super 16 quad to start the season, the Huskies have been edged out in every meet since. However, after that meet, the team has scored over a 196 in every meet, including a season-high 196,500 at Stanford.

Last weekend, UW competed in the Metroplex Challenge quad meet with Oklahoma, Arkansas and Cal, coming in fourth.

ASU has a three-meet winning streak over UW and a 27-14-1 lead in the all-time series. Last year, the Sun Devils narrowly beat the Huskies in Seattle, 197,475 to 197,250. That is the highest road team score in ASU history in the regular season.

