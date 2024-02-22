Piper tennis preview – The Oracle





As the spring season unfolds with excitement, Hamline University men's and women's tennis take to the court with skill and determination, promising an exciting season. With the men's team at 42 and the women's team at 43, both teams have shown their talents on the field, paving the way for an exciting season.

Head Coach Spencer Jones plays an important role in boosting the team's confidence and driving it to victory. By encouraging players to follow his vision, Jones instilled a sense of belief and determination.

“My coach [Jones] When I was an incoming freshman, he told me to buy into what he was building and everything would be fine, senior Elijah Krause said. Now, as a senior, I can finally say Coach Jones was right.”

This unwavering confidence in the coaching staff and the team's collective efforts paved the way for significant progress. With a new sense of confidence and skill, the team has demonstrated its ability to compete at a high level.

“Starting this season with a winning record is a great confidence booster and shows us that we have the ability to beat any team,” Krause said.

Preparation is essential for every player, both mentally and physically, as they prepare for matches. From visualization techniques to physical conditioning, players meticulously prepare themselves to perform at their best.

“Tennis is definitely a physically and mentally demanding sport,” said sophomore Christine Muller. “I try to keep myself positive all the time and instead of beating myself up when I mess up, I try to think about what I did wrong and how I can improve, without dwelling on the little mistakes that will always happen from time to time. time.”

Setbacks and losses are inevitable in sports, and dealing with defeat requires resilience and thoughtfulness after mistakes.

“Dealing with defeat can be difficult, especially when the last match determines whether your team wins or loses. The steps I take next are to take time for myself and replay the game to discuss what happened,” said freshman Elanna Kohner. With support from teammates and a commitment to improvement, players overcome defeat.

“Fostering a positive team environment is something that is very important to me,” Kohner said. On the field we are all very supportive of each other and encourage each other during our games.”

Off the field, players build relationships by spending quality time with teammates and making friendships outside of the game. Looking ahead, players are driven by both short- and long-term goals. From refining individual techniques to triumphing as a team, each player is committed to contributing to the team's growth and success, both on and off the field.

“For me, tennis is about having fun and building relationships with your teammates and improving your own skills as much as possible through training and competitions,” Muller said. With these values ​​at heart, the Hamline Tennis team is united in their determination to shine on the court and create a strong community both on and off the courts. Story continues below ad

