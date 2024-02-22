ESPN identifies Georgia football's biggest question during spring training

ATHENS When you're considered the No. 1 team on most preseason rankings and you're bringing back a possible Heisman Trophy quarterback in Carson Beck, you don't have as many questions as most college football teams.

But that doesn't mean Georgia is without flaws, as the Bulldogs do have some areas that need to be addressed.

And with spring training set to kick off in mid-March, ESPN's Mark Schlabach has honed in on an area where the Bulldogs will need some new faces to replace some previous defensive stars.

Georgia's pass defense was great again last season, ranking sixth in the FBS in yards allowed per attempt. said Schlabach. But the Bulldogs will need to do some reloading in the secondary with safeties Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith and lockdown cornerback Kamari Lassiter heading to the NFL. Coach Kirby Smart has built a highly regarded defensive backs roster and putting together a reliable rotation will be crucial in the spring.

Lassiter, Bullard and Smith all earned All-SEC honors for the Bulldogs last season and will all likely be taken in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. Lassiter and Bullard were multi-year starters, while Smith was Georgia's most disruptive playmaker in 2023.

What may work in Georgia's favor is that the Bulldogs almost always seem to have well-coached defensive backs. So much so that it somewhat impacts the NFL draft stock of those who left the Georgia program.

They're hard to judge because they're so well-coached, ESPN's Matt Miller said on a conference call. I feel like this used to be a thing in Alabama too. When you see a Kirby Smart defensive back you know they are well coached. I don't want to say they've tried their hardest, but they've been so well coached for 3,4,5 years that you wonder how much better they can get?

I saw that at the Senior Bowl, especially with Bullard. That's the first day of practice and he's already the leader of the secondary. He makes sure the boys are lined up, he communicates with the coaches as if he has been with them for two years instead of one day.

Georgia isn't starting from scratch in the secondary as All-American Malaki Starks returns for the Bulldogs. Daylen Everette started 14 games for Georgia opposite Lassiter last season and will continue to improve as he enters his junior season.

Julian Humphrey and Daniel Harris will battle to start in Lassiter's place. They both publicly announced they would be entering the transfer portal before choosing to stay in Georgia. But don't count out freshman Ellis Robinson, who ranked No. 2 in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

At safety and star, Georgia has some experienced and talented options to throw out. Joenel Aguero is the frontrunner to replace Smith as star, while Dan Jackson, David Daniel-Sisavanh and JaCorey Thomas will all lock in to secure the starting lineup. Georgia brought in Alabama transfer Jake Pope, who has a history of playing with new safeties coach Travaris Robinson.

Robinson takes over for Will Muschamp, who plays the role of analyst for Georgia this season. The Bulldogs also brought in Donte Williams as cornerbacks coach, as Fran Brown is now the head coach at Syracuse.

With all the turnover in the secondary, both on the field and among the coaching staff, the defensive backfield is certainly a position to keep an eye on for Georgia this spring.

The Bulldogs will wrap up spring training on April 13, when the Bulldogs will have G-Day. A showtime or television network has not yet been announced.