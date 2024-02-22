



Rio de Janeiro Alcaraz sustains an ankle injury in the Rio opener and retires after two games The Spaniard injured his ankle just two points into his opening match February 21, 2024 AFP/Getty images Carlos Alcaraz is being treated by an ATP physiotherapist after he hurt his ankle against Thiago Monteiro in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

By ATP staff Top seed Carlos Alcaraz suffered an ankle injury just two points into his Rio Open presented by Claro in the opening round against Thiago Monteiro, retiring shortly afterwards despite a valiant effort to continue the match. After a forehand return from the Ad court, Alcaraz moved laterally back to the center of the court as Monteiro moved back in behind him. The Spaniard planted his right foot to stop his momentum, but his right ankle rolled badly and he fell to the ground on his butt. With Monteiro's help, the world number 2 returned to his bench and had his ankle heavily strapped by ATP physio Alejandro Resnicoff. He returned to the field and broke the Brazilian to take a 1–0 lead. But his freedom of movement was compromised and he retired after dropping serve in the next game.

“Tomorrow I will have my ankle examined and see if it is something serious or not,” Alcaraz said. “I felt, I felt bad. That was the first impression I had. I mean, I felt pain when I fell, so I thought it would be hard to continue playing if I still had those feelings. “After a few points it didn't feel any better. I felt the pain. I couldn't move properly and I knew it would be impossible to continue. I thought it would get worse if I continued to play such a long match and that's why I chose to quit.” Alcaraz, who made his ATP Tour debut in Rio in 2020, won the title in 2022 (died Schwartzman) and finished second behind Cameron Norrie in 2023. The setback will not help the Spaniard in his battle to defend the No. 2 Pepperstone ATP rankings against rising Italian Jannik Sinner. The reigning Wimbledon champion leads Sinner by just 535 points and has 1,000 points to defend as defending champion at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells next month. During his press conference, Monteiro said: “This is so strange, this was the second point of the match. On the field it didn't look that serious, but when I saw it on the big screen it was a bad turn. Now I can only applaud his recovery, he is a star, a dominant star in the new generation.” Monteiro now officially holds a 2-0 Lexus ATP Head2Head lead over Alcaraz, having defeated the former world number 1 in their only previous meeting at the 2021 Melbourne-1 ATP 250.

