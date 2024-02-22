



PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania women's swimming and diving team finished the first day of competition at the 2024 Ivy League Championships in the middle of the pack, leaving the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center in a tie for fifth place with 96 points. The Quakers used a fourth-place finish in the nightcap of the session, the 800-meter freestyle relay, to finish the first night tied for fifth with Cornell, while Princeton (128 points), Harvard (110) and Brown (110) paced. the field with eight schools. Quaker Nut Flour *Penn placed fourth in the 800 free relay as Anna Kalandadze , Anna Moehn , Margot Kaczorowski And Katya Eruslanova swam a 7:12.91, beating Yale (7:16.90), Columbia (7:17.95), Cornell (7:19.19) and Dartmouth (7:24.91). Princeton swam a pool record of 7:04.45 and took the title. *The Quakers finished in eighth place in the first event of the meet, the 200 medley relay, as Kate Levensten , Izzy Pytel , Vanessa Chong And Keara McGowan swam a 1:41.03. Princeton also competed in this event and swam an Ivy Championships record time of 1:36.79. *It's Penn's best start to an Ivy Championships match since 2022, when the Red and Blue left the first night in fourth place. Next one Individual events begin Thursday with the 500 free, 200-meter individual medley and 50 free, as well as the one-meter diving and 200 free relay. The preliminary heats start at 11am and the finals are scheduled for 6pm. All sessions will be streamed live on ESPN+ with live scoring from Brown University. For the latest Penn swimming and diving news, follow @PennSwimDiveon X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, and on the web at PennAthletics.com. #FightOnPenn

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2024/2/21/womens-swimming-and-diving-womens-swimming-diving-tied-for-fifth-following-first-session-of-ivies.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos