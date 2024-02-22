More than 60,000 customers affected by outages at AT&T, Verizon and Cricket Wireless: How to stay connected





HOUSTON More than 60,000 customers are experiencing cell outages Thursday morning with AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers, which can be difficult when most of us rely on our phones for many things. If you find yourself unable to use your device and there is an emergency, or you need to contact someone urgently, you can do the following: Check for service outages: Visit your service provider's website or use outage tracking websites such as Down detector to see if outages have been reported in your area.

Restart your device: Try turning off your mobile device and then turning it back on. This can sometimes solve temporary connection problems.

Use Wi-Fi Calling: Enable Wi-Fi Calling on your device, if available. This allows you to make calls and send texts over a Wi-Fi network instead of having to rely on cellular service.

Contact your service provider: If the outage persists or you need further assistance, please contact your service provider's customer support. They can provide you with information about the status of the outage and help you with troubleshooting steps.

Use alternate communication channels: If you have access to another device or method of communication (such as a landline or Internet messaging apps), use it as an alternate means of communication while your cell service is disrupted.

Stay informed: Follow your service providers' social media accounts or check their website for updates on the outage and estimated time for service restoration. Please note that it is important to remain patient during an outage while service providers work to resolve the issue.

Copyright 2024 by KPRC Click2Houston – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2024/02/22/over-60000-customers-affected-by-att-verizon-and-cricket-wireless-outages-how-to-stay-connected/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos