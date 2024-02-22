ITTF World Championships Final 2024 Day 7

Full match schedules and live results are availablehereand you can follow the action live hereclutch.

Rounding out day 7: Japan triumphs over team Romania in women's teams

As Day 7 draws to a close, Japan bests Team Romania with a 3-0 victory in the women's team event. The match was anything but easy, with Bernadette Szocs putting up a fierce fight against Mima Ito in the first match and narrowly falling short with a 3-2 defeat. However, Ito's performance set the pace for her teammates to follow suit, ultimately securing a spot in the semi-finals. Japan is now preparing to face Hong Kong and China in the next round.

China shows dominance in the men's team quarter-finals, beating Japan 3-0

In a demonstration of their prowess, powerhouse China proved their top-tier status with an impressive 3-0 win over Japan in the men's team quarter-finals. Despite a strong start from young Sora Matsushima, who put up a valiant fight against world number 1 Fan Zhendong and fell short with consecutive narrow losses of 12-10, Wang Chuqin and Ma Long sealed the deal in convincing fashion . Tomorrow's match will determine whether Host nation South Korea or Team Denmark will face China in the next round.

Speaking about his match against Harimoto, Wang Chuqin said, “I was mentally prepared for the possibility of defeat [after our last Teams encounter in Chengdu 2022] because Harimoto's form has really been improving lately – he won the recent All-Japan National Championships and also previously defeated Lin Yun-Ju in the group stage, so I was well prepared for a tough match. For a fiery player like Harimoto, the atmosphere during a Teams competition could also allow him to let loose and play the best table tennis. I couldn't manage the first game very well, which led to some unnecessary mistakes, but in the second and third games I was able to keep things under control and gradually got used to his attacks and good quality shots. I would say I played better toward the end of the game.”

The French women's team shines in an exciting quarter-final victory over Germany!

The Team France women's team showed brilliance and conquered Team Germany in an exciting quarter-final! Despite a shaky start against Germany's Nina Mittelham, Prithika Pavade bounced back with a flawless 3-0 win, setting up a semi-final with Team China and also securing a podium finish for her team! What a day it was for the French here in Busan, with both the men's and women's teams achieving a medal.

We feel great now. We are all speechless. I think this is definitely our best result in team events. The main reason for our victory is without a doubt the team spirit. We are five girls who, I think, have been dreaming of this moment for years. And yeah, I'm so grateful to have them as teammates and so, so happy. Speechless at the moment. – An ecstatic Prithika Pavade after France's victory.

China shows dominance in Busan as the Republic of Korea caps off a remarkable run

Home team South Korea bowed out of the women's team event after their defeat to top seed China. Despite a 3-0 defeat, South Korea showed their resilience, giving the home crowd much to cheer about. Meanwhile, China's unwavering dominance in Busan continues, further cementing their status as favorites.

“I was in the lead at the start and halfway through the third game, but she was able to catch up and take the lead towards the end. I it didn't panicked at that moment and was able to stick to my strategy with determination, ultimately taking the victory.” –Wang Yidi

France secures first place in the semi-finals with victory over team Portugal

France secured first place in the semi-finals after a stunning victory over Team Portugal. Despite an initial 1-0 deficit, the French team showed resilience and recovered with three consecutive victories. Felix's decisive win sealed the victory, sparking celebrations among the French team as they secured a podium finish here in Busan.

“I feel great and I have secured two points for this match. I am very happy that I won both my competitions. The first one went well for me and I played pretty solid. I believe I had a slight edge over Apolonia in terms of reception. The second match against Freitas was a challenge; he played exceptionally well, and I had to bring my A-game. It was a tough battle, but I am very happy that I came out on top for the team in both matches.” –Felix Lebrun

Quarter-finals start with exciting confrontation: Hong Kong and China triumph over Chinese Taipei in a five-match thriller

The quarter-finals started with an exciting match against Hong Kong; China emerged victorious against Chinese Taipei in a thrilling five-match encounter. The tension escalated as Zhu Chengzhu fought fiercely and ultimately sealed victory with a nail-biting 16-14 victory over Chinese Taipei's Chen Szu-Yu. This win means Hong Kong and China have secured a medal in this year's ITTF World Championship Finals.

“We feel incredible because the Chinese Taipei team has a very high ranking, and I think they were better than us before the match. During our preparation, we did not focus on winning every match, but rather on giving our best and enjoying the game, because our goal was to qualify for the Olympic Games, and we have already achieved that. I am so proud of my team.” – Doo Hi Kem