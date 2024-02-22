University of Oklahoma Athletics

No. 1/1 Oklahoma Softball heads west this weekend to the annual Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic to play five games in Cathedral City, California, February 23-25.

The Sooners (9-0, 0-0 Big 12) open competition on Friday, Feb. 23 with a 7:30 PM CT start against No. 20/25 Mississippi State (8-1, 0-0 SEC), followed by a 10:00 PM hour first ball vs. Wisconsin (4-6, 0-0 Big 10). OU meets RV/RV San Diego State (5-5, 0-0 Mountain West) at 2:30 PM CT Saturday, February 24. Oklahoma concludes its weekend with first pitch at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 25 against Seattle followed by a 1:30 p.m. start vs. Seattle. Loyola Marymount.

The entire Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic is streaming on FloSoftball ($). All five games will air on 1560 AM/103.3 FM The Franchise 2, while Friday and Sunday's games will also air on 107.7 FM The Franchise.

Oklahoma has performed regularly at the Mary Nutter since 2006 and plays in the showcase every season. OU is 57-21 (.731) all-time at the Mary Nutter and is on a 10-game winning streak at the event dating back to Feb. 25, 2022.

ABOUT LAST WEEKEND

The Sooners enjoyed a 5-0 performance at the Cowgirl Challenge last weekend, outscoring their opponents 36-1 with four shutouts and three run-rule wins. OU's pitching staff allowed just one run on 11 hits and seven walks over 29.0 innings, striking out 39 and holding opponents to a .116 average.

Short stop seniors Tiare Jennings slashed .438/.471/.875 for a 1.336 OPS on the weekend and led OU with six runs scored and two home runs. Senior midfielder Jayda Coleman batted .533 (8-for-15) while a senior outfielder Rylie Boone led the club with six RBIs.

Oklahoma's bats produced a .362 average and hit .583 over the five games. The Sooner lineup homered six times and added four doubles and three triples for 13 extra base hits.

AN UNPARALLELED REGION

Oklahoma's NCAA-record winning streak stands at 62 games heading into the weekend. The historic streak included 44 wins over Power Five opponents, 35 shutouts, 27 wins over ranked teams, 27 run-rule wins and just three overtime wins. OU has defeated 37 different programs over the course of its winning streak, with the most wins coming against Texas and Iowa State with four each.

The Sooners have scored 495 runs while allowing just 57 during their winning streak, for a whopping +438 run differential. OU is averaging 7.98 runs per game and has recorded a 0.87 ERA in the circle down the stretch.

Oklahoma is hitting .364 with an OPS of 1.116 during the 62-game streak, with 121 home runs and 106 doubles. Opposing teams have hit just .162 from the Sooner staff with a paltry .453 OPS over the streak.

The Sooners' 4-3 victory over Washington on February 9 extended their winning streak to 56 games dating back to February 24, 2023, setting a new record for the longest winning streak in NCAA history. OU's 56th straight win broke the previous all-division record set by then-Division II program Western Kentucky.

TIA TIME

Short stop seniors Tiare Jennings enters the weekend on a team-leading six-game hitting streak and is poised to reach a handful of major statistical milestones. The San Pedro, California native is just one RBI shy of second all-time in OU history. She has driven in 253 runs during her Sooner career, one shy of matching Lauren Chamberlain's mark of 254. Jocelyn Alo is the program's career leader in RBIs with 323.

Jennings is also just three doubles away from tying Kristin Vesely (53) for third all-time and ranks ninth in OU annals with 251 hits. She needs fifteen to reach Kelli Braitsch for eighth place.

J COLE BRINGS THE HEAT

Senior midfielder Jayda Coleman enjoyed a great trip to Lake Charles last weekend, where he led OU with eight hits and a .533 batting average. She went 8-for-15 on the trip with a double and two RBIs, stole two bags and made some incredible defensive plays in center. Coleman has a hit in each of her last five games.

LUDLAM TURNS ON

Graduate catcher Riley Ludlam has quickly made an impact in the OU lineup in her lone season with the program. The grad transfer from Furman is third on the club with seven RBIs and is 5-for-11 (.455) at the plate. She started three games last weekend, two at DP and one behind the plate, to help the Sooners go to 5-0.

WHAT A RELIEF

Oklahoma's bullpen has been extinguished to open the 2024 campaign. The Sooner pen' has yet to allow a run in 23.1 innings this spring, limiting opponents to a .115 average (9-for-78) with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 20:5. All nine hits allowed by the relievers were singles, giving the group a WHIP of 0.60.

A FAMILIAR FACE

Oklahoma's first Mary Nutter game pits the program against Mississippi State, led by head coach and Sooner legend Samantha Ricketts. Ricketts was a two-time All-American at Oklahoma and graduated in 2009 as the Sooners' career leader in home runs and RBIs.

For updates and more information about softball in Oklahoma, follow the Sooners on Twitter/X and Instagram (@OU_Softball) and likeOklahoma softballon Facebook.