Sports
EA Sports College Football 25: How Players Will Be Compensated as All 134 FBS Schools Join Video Game Relaunch
College football players can sign up for EA Sports College Football 25 Thursday, EA Sports vice president of business development Sean O'Brien confirmed this to ESPN on Thursday. Any athlete who allows EA Sports to use their name, likeness and likeness will, in return, receive $600 and a free copy of the game, valued at at least $60.
That gives more than 11,000 players across the country the opportunity to appear in one of the most anticipated sports video game releases in recent memory. The athletes can now appear in all editions of the game unless they choose to opt out.
“We're very proud that we're going to be the largest program, probably the highest-spending program,” EA Sports vice president of business development Sean O'Brien told ESPN. “And a truly inclusive opportunity with an equitable distribution of resources across the board.”
EA Sports will also offer other opportunities to promote its brand and the video game, with further financial incentives. ESPN notes that EA plans to use men's and women's athletes from other sports to promote the game.
All 134 FBS schools have agreed to appear in the game at launch, and many have already worked with EA Sports to include college-specific assets including crowd noise and fight songs. FCS schools will not be present for the initial launch of EA Sports College Football 25.
EA Sports has gotten the hype train rolling again last week when it became known a teaser trailer that promises the highly anticipated release of college football will arrive this summer. The company once produced the college football game annually, but the series came to an abrupt halt in 2013 when an antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA reached the U.S. Supreme Court. The NCAA's decision to reform its NIL policy in 2021 opened the door for the return of college-related video games, and EA Sports almost immediately jumped at the chance to bring back one of its most valuable properties.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/ea-sports-college-football-25-how-players-will-be-compensated-as-all-134-fbs-schools-join-video-game-relaunch/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey's Central Bank maintains interest rates at 45% for the first time in 8 months
- President Joko Widodo visits Manado
- A good actor is remembered – Hindustan Times
- EA Sports College Football 25: How Players Will Be Compensated as All 134 FBS Schools Join Video Game Relaunch
- Texas CROWN Act lawsuit hinges on students' dreadlocks
- Japanese benchmark briefly hits all-time high after Wall Street rally 102.3 KRMG
- What could happen after a new inauguration of Donald Trump
- Hope to see Narendra Modi return for third, fourth consecutive term as PM: Rajnath Singh
- Nothing announces Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as new brand ambassador
- Kylie Kelce attends the Alberta Ferretti show at Milan Fashion Week 2024
- Consumers will splurge on experiences
- Earthquake early warning system: Is this what it could look like in New Zealand?