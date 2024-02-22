EA Sports College Football 25: How Players Will Be Compensated as All 134 FBS Schools Join Video Game Relaunch

College football players can sign up for EA Sports College Football 25 Thursday, EA Sports vice president of business development Sean O'Brien confirmed this to ESPN on Thursday. Any athlete who allows EA Sports to use their name, likeness and likeness will, in return, receive $600 and a free copy of the game, valued at at least $60.

That gives more than 11,000 players across the country the opportunity to appear in one of the most anticipated sports video game releases in recent memory. The athletes can now appear in all editions of the game unless they choose to opt out.

“We're very proud that we're going to be the largest program, probably the highest-spending program,” EA Sports vice president of business development Sean O'Brien told ESPN. “And a truly inclusive opportunity with an equitable distribution of resources across the board.”

EA Sports will also offer other opportunities to promote its brand and the video game, with further financial incentives. ESPN notes that EA plans to use men's and women's athletes from other sports to promote the game.

All 134 FBS schools have agreed to appear in the game at launch, and many have already worked with EA Sports to include college-specific assets including crowd noise and fight songs. FCS schools will not be present for the initial launch of EA Sports College Football 25.

EA Sports has gotten the hype train rolling again last week when it became known a teaser trailer that promises the highly anticipated release of college football will arrive this summer. The company once produced the college football game annually, but the series came to an abrupt halt in 2013 when an antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA reached the U.S. Supreme Court. The NCAA's decision to reform its NIL policy in 2021 opened the door for the return of college-related video games, and EA Sports almost immediately jumped at the chance to bring back one of its most valuable properties.