St. Clair Shores hockey player makes Team USA for deaf tournament – ​​Macomb Daily





St. Clair Shores hockey player Stewart DeLange was selected to play for the USA Deaf National Hockey Team in the Jeff Sauer International Deaf Hockey Series in Buffalo, New York in April. DeLange, 20, has played hockey since he was 6, both with hearing teammates and with deaf and hard of hearing players like himself. As much as he is looking forward to representing the United States in an international tournament, DeLange is excited about having so many old friends on the Team USA roster. I started going to the American Hearing Impaired Hockey Association camp in Chicago at the age of eight, DeLange said. There I met many of the players currently on the USA Deaf Team. My goal has been to make the team and play with my friends. The U.S. Deaf Hockey Team won gold at the 2019 Deaflympics in Italy. The Deaflympics were scheduled to take place in Turkey in March, but because of the political landscape in the Middle East, the U.S. and other countries chose not to go, AHIHA President Kevin Delaney said. That was the impetus for organizing the Buffalo tournament in April. The tournament will be held April 11-14 at the Northtown Center in Amherst and will feature men's teams from Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland and the U.S., as well as women's teams from the U.S. and Canada. The series is organized by the AHIHA and the Stan Mikita Hockey School for the deaf and hard of hearing. DeLange attended tryouts in Buffalo last August and was one of 20 players chosen for Team USA. He played for the St. Clair Shores Unified team when he was in high school, and is used to communicating through an interpreter with teammates and coaches who don't know American Sign Language. Having deaf teammates and coaches who all know ASL makes communication much more direct. When I played on a hearing team, I had an interpreter so I could understand what the coaches and my teammates were saying during games, DeLange said. When I play on the deaf team, many players also use sign language, so it is easier to communicate with my teammates. Because players are spread across the country, they only get the opportunity to practice together as a team shortly before the start of the tournament. DeLange expects his Team USA deaf hockey team to practice only two or three times before competition begins. DeLange says events like the Jeff Sauer International Deaf Hockey Series bring attention to deaf hockey and inspire young athletes to reach for the stars. “I feel like events like these show younger athletes that you can do anything you put your mind to,” DeLange said. I am very excited about the opportunity to represent the US at this tournament and am honored to have been chosen.

