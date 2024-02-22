Women's swimming and diving sets three program records on day one of the 2024 Ivy Championships





PROVIDENCE, RI Brown women's swimming and diving broke three program records on the first day of the 2024 Ivy Championships, hosted at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center. The Bears are tied for second place after two events with 110 points. Brown women's swimming and diving broke three program records on the first day of the 2024 Ivy Championships, hosted at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center. The Bears are tied for second place after two events with 110 points. Brown placed second in the 800 free axle Zehra Bilgin , Morgan Lukinac , Anna Podurgiel And Kelly Dolce's 7:08.07, breaking the Bears' previous record of 7:11.35 (set in 2023). During the opening day finals event of the Ivy Women's Swimming and Diving Championships, Bilgin also broke the 200 free at Brown when she clocked in 1:47.01, breaking Kate Dillione's 2013 record of 1:47.15. Jenna Reznicek , Gillian Tu Lillian Klinginsmith and Sam Scott's A 1:37.84 performance in the 200 medley was good for third place and broke Brown's previous record of 1:38.73 (set in 2017). Harvard and Brown are tied for second place and Princeton, which set two pool records and an Ivy record in the 200 individual medley, collected 128 points. Yale collected 102 to round out the top four after day one. NEXT ONE Day two of the Ivy Championships begins at 11 a.m. with the 500 free prelims, 200 IM prelims and 50 free prelims, along with the 1-meter diving prelims. The entire championship series can be watched live on ESPN+ as Mike Rubin, Caitlyn Grant and Paul Lambert bring you the action from Brown University. The Tournament Center with all links, including live results and galleries, can be found by clicking on it HERE. Gallery: (2/21/2024) WSWIM Ivy Day One Summary BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

