Tamil Nadu's ruthless approach and fearless cricket in the Ranji Trophy | Chennai News





CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has made a statement to the rest of the community Ranji Trophy quarter-finalists after topping a tough group to set up a last-eight clash Saurashtra in Coimbatore from Friday. Four wins from five games after a poor start was quite an achievement and 28 points in the pot was a good indication of the control they exerted as things started to fall into place. TOI looks at how TN, who last won The Ranji Trophy in 1987-88, finally looked like a force to be reckoned with after a few poor seasons.

Coach Kulkarni's ruthless approach: Head coach Sulakshan Kulkarni has demanded the players to go the extra mile and asked them not to be satisfied with mini-milestones. Kulkarni does not mince his words and does not shy away from having difficult conversations with the experienced activists, who are slowly understanding his working style. I come from Mumbai, which is known for its positive attitude. A ruthless approach is one of the things needed to win the trophy. 40s and 50s with the bat won't help (much). The players had to change their mentality. I told them: You can do it (score bigger). I always have confidence and know how to get the best out of the players, said Kulkarni.

Fearless cricket under Sai Kishore: The team has played an aggressive brand of cricket under skipper R Sai Kishore, with the chase against Karnataka being a good example. Instead of retaining the one run they had secured at the end of their first innings, TN gave Karnataka a run for their money on a fourth-day track that had quite a bit in store for the spinners. But in the end they couldn't do enough to pull out a win. I don't mind losing. I wouldn't lose anything by losing the Karnataka game. There is a logic behind the way we play. If there's an opportunity to go for the win, we'll go for it. No matter who our opponents are, we must ensure that our presence is felt, Sai Kishore said.

Consistent bowling from rivals: TN bowled out the opposition twice in each of their six completed matches. Bowling had been the chink in TN's armour, with past teams failing to make the most of the outdoor conditions. But the current team has taken to every field like a duck to water. It's the best thing to happen to TN cricket. If you go for a win, you have no choice but to take 20 wickets. Even on turning tracks, Sandeep Warrier (18 wickets) has made a huge impact. M Mohammed and Kuldeep Sen have also done well. Pradosh Ranjan Paul has provided crucial wickets, Kulkarni said.

Spin twins firing at the same time: Left-arm spinners Sai Kishore and S Ajith Ram have not disappointed and have risen in favorable circumstances. Sai Kishore (38 wickets) and Ajith (36 wickets) have taken 74 wickets between them and have done their job almost perfectly. It's great to see Ajith on the big stage in only his second Ranji season. His performances were inspiring. Although we are both left-arm spinners, we are different from each other. We are bringing different dimensions to the game, said Sai Kishore.

Senior batters step up when required: While N Jagadeesan (775 runs) ignited the spark with a triple ton and double hundred in TN's first set of home matches, Baba Indrajith (606 runs) and Vijay Shankar (371 runs) shone on the business side of the group stage. Pradosh (436 runs) took on the responsibility as vice-captain, making the chances count when available for state duties. We pushed the batters to perform better as new players emerged in the scene. I told them stories of Wasim Jaffer, Cheteshwar Pujara and VVS Laxman achieving more than 1,000 runs in a season. They enjoy their stroke and peak at the right time, Kulkarni said.

