EA Sports Unveils 25-Player College Football Player Compensation, New Game Details, and More





While we'll have to wait until May for a full reveal of College Football 25, EA Sports has shared some new details, including how many players will be compensated, what will and won't be included in the game, and more. In an article from ESPNEA Sports revealed how much it will pay players who choose to have their name, image and likeness (NIL) used in College Football 25. The article notes that more than 11,000 college football players can apply to appear in College Football 25. Players who sign up for College Football 25 will receive $600 and a copy of the game. According to ESPN, the game itself is valued at $70. ESPN further notes that student-athletes will remain in the game throughout their collegiate football careers, but can opt out of future installments. Still, the $600 and a copy of the game aren't the only form of compensation players will receive; If a player remains in the game for multiple years, he will be compensated annually even if he transfers, with the only requirement for transfer students being to remain on a roster for that school's football program. EA Sports vice president of business development Sean O'Brien told ESPN that the studio has looked at deals it has made for other sports video games, such as the Madden NFL series, and that the deal made for the college football series “was not an expected services of the athlete and will be guaranteed regardless of the success of the game.” In a separate articleEA Sports confirmed to ESPN several things that will and will not be included in College Football 25. To reiterate, Dynasty Mode and Road to Glory will return in the next college football game. In addition to the returning game modes, College Football 25 will run on the same engine as Madden (currently the Madden series runs on the Frostbite engine), feature every bowl game, and feature a 12-team College Football playoff system. NIL, the transfer portal and some of the newer additions in collegiate sports will also be covered, although EA Sports did not go into detail about how either will be implemented. Although all 134 FBS schools have agreed to participate in College Football 25, with up to 85 players on each team, EA Sports revealed that real coaches, such as University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, will not be in attendance. However, O'Brien did not rule out the inclusion of coaches in the future, saying that EA Sports is exploring ways to “offer coaches the opportunity to sign up after year 1.” EA Sports College Football will be fully revealed sometime in May, with a release date set for this summer. Taylor is a reporter at IGN. You can follow her on Twitter @TayNixster.

