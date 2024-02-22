Women's tennis opens ACC Play Women's Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this weekend





THE PLAINS Georgia Tech women's tennis opens play in the Atlantic Coast Conference this weekend with a pair of road matches. The Yellow Jackets visit Boston College on Friday before a Sunday matinee at Syracuse. GEORGIA TECH (4-4, 0-0 ACC) at BOSTON COLLEGE (4-3, 0-1 ACC)

Friday February 23, 2024 | 3:00 PM ET | Weymouth, Mass. | Weymouth Tennis Centre

GEORGIA TECH (4-4, 0-0 ACC) at SYRACUSE (6-1, 1-0 ACC)

Sunday February 25, 2024 | 11:00 AM ET | Syracuse, NY | Drumlins Country Club Georgia Tech women's tennis wrapped up non-conference play last weekend by splitting a pair of home matches against Penn and No. 8 Georgia. The Jackets defeated the Quakers 7-0 before falling to the Bulldogs. Carol Lee, who climbed to No. 39 in the latest ITA rankings, boasts a 5-1 singles record. Lee broke through with his partner in the ITA doubles rankings Kate Sharaburaas the team jumped to number 18. Boston College got conference play underway last weekend, falling to a 5-2 decision at Syracuse. The Eagles collected the doubles point and a singles win from Marice Aguiar in the matchup. BC is 2-1 on its own field in the young season. The Eagles finished 11-11 overall and 4-9 against ACC opponents last season. Syracuse opened the spring season by winning its first four games before dropping its only lead this season to Columbia. The Orange are on a two-game win streak this weekend after topping Boston College to open ACC play before eliminating UMass. Miyuka Kimoto leads the Dutch from the top position in the singles and has won 3-2 so far. SERIES HISTORY

Georgia Tech and Boston College meet for the 21stst time in program history. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series, 18-2, dating back to the first meeting in 1991. Tech has won 10 straight against the Eagles and is 7-1 over Boston College. Georgia Tech owns a 10-3 ledger in the all-time series against Syracuse. The Yellow Jackets and Orange first met in 2013 and have met at least once a year since. Tech has won three straight against Syracuse and is 3-1 in Syracuse. ITA RANKINGS

No. 31 Georgia Tech

No. 39 Carol Lee

No. 18 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura No. 66 Syracuse

