Warroad's OT goal knocks Mirage out of state girls hockey – Duluth News Tribune

ST. PAUL It wasn't the blow Warroad is used to on the first day of the state tournament Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center.

In 14 previous state tournament appearances, the Warriors were 14-0 in the Class A quarterfinals and had outscored their opponents 113-11, but that was not the case against Proctor/Hermantown.

In fact, it took overtime for Warroad to finally get past the Mirage, 2-1.

Proctor/Hermantown forward Grace Nichols (13) and Warroad defenseman Vivienne Marcowka (12) battle for the puck Wednesday in the first period of a Class A state girls hockey quarterfinal at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The ice rink live

Despite giving up a 1-0 lead in the final minute of regulation on a Mirage power play, the Warriors kept up the attack in the overtime period and Taylor Reese fired a puck past Mirage goalie Neelah McLeod to give Warroad a semifinal Friday deliver to the top. -sown Holy Angels.

Warroad caught Proctor/Hermantown on a five-player line change, allowing Reese to get free for the game winner. Reese was in the penalty area at the end of regulation time when the Mirages Taylee Manion fired a shot past Warroad goalkeeper Payton Rolli.

“I just came out of the box and felt like I had to redeem myself a little bit,” Reese said. But I got a nice pass from my teammate Kaiya (Sandy), I saw the left side open and it went in.

Warriors coach David Marvin felt his team was fortunate to emerge from the quarterfinals with a win, especially after the Mirage tied that game with less than a minute remaining.

If someone makes it late, it seems like they usually win with the momentum, Marvin said. But we made a late move against Breck in (2018) and then we lost 6 seconds in overtime, so I think we've been on both sides of that, but I'm pretty happy with that and (Proctor/Hermantown) usually ends up being really good coached we play them on Friday or Saturday, but it was really a big win for our program. Our children continue to express themselves and I am proud of them.

Proctor/Hermantown defenseman Avery Milbridge (20) fires the puck at the goal against Warroad in the first period of a Class A girls hockey quarterfinal on Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The ice rink live

Mirage coach Emma Stauber was proud of the way her team fought and a team change mistake won't be the story of the Mirages season.

We can't just hang our heads over that one service or that one mistake, if you want to call it that, Stauber said. These girls deserve to be in this game, they deserve to advance to that semi-final game, but this is why we play the game. This is why we fight. We have to make fewer mistakes than the other team and score more goals, but we fought back and I'm so proud of them for equalizing under that pressure.

The reigning back-to-back champions, seeded fourth, were stymied for much of their quarterfinal against fifth-seeded Proctor/Hermantown, the last team not from Warroad, to win the Class A title (2021) .

The Warriors Sophie Johnson scored a single goal 10 minutes, 49 seconds into the match when McLeod couldn't get a rebound and Johnson sent it into the back of the net.

Even after a series of impressive flopping saves by McLeod midway through the third period, it looked like it would be a 1-0 Warroad victory until Reese's body-checking penalty left the Warriors down a player with 2:01 to play.

Warroad forward Emmie Hardwick (10) and Proctor/Hermantown defenseman Taylee Manion (25) battle for the puck behind the goal in the third period of a Class A state girls hockey quarterfinal on Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The ice rink live

McLeod left the goal to bring an extra attacker onto the ice and with just 40 seconds to play in regulation, Manion found the back of the net. The power play got off to a rough start, Stauber said.

We didn't want them to have an empty target, Stauber said. We wanted to win possession and then make the pull, but they sent it back to our zone. We had to come back twice and try to regain possession. Finally we could do that in a minute.

Warroad forward Taylor Reese (6) tries to put the puck past Proctor/Hermantown goalie Neelah McLeod (1) in overtime of a Class A girls hockey state quarterfinal on Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The ice rink live

McLeod was strong in net again for the Mirage, making 25 saves and keeping a rally going, Stauber said, despite some defensive mistakes.

She was on her head for us tonight, Stauber said. There were a few glitches we had, but she kept us in the game, kept it close enough that we could come back, that's huge. She's been playing really well in the last quarter of the season when we started leaning on her more. We were very happy with her performance. I don't think we could have asked for much more.

Proctor/Hermantown falls into the consolation bracket to face Luverne on Thursday at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.

Proctor/Hermantown 0-0-1-01

First period 1. W, Sophie Johnson (Vivienne Marcowka, Jaylie French), 10:49;

Second period No goals.

Third period 2. PH, Taylee Manion (Izy Fairchild, Hailey Jussila), 16:20 (pp).

Overtime 3. W, Taylor Reese (Kaiya Sandy, Marcowka), 4:01.

Saves Neelah McLeod, PH, 25; Payton Rolli, W, 31.