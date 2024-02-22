Sports
Warroad's OT goal knocks Mirage out of state girls hockey – Duluth News Tribune
ST. PAUL It wasn't the blow Warroad is used to on the first day of the state tournament Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center.
In 14 previous state tournament appearances, the Warriors were 14-0 in the Class A quarterfinals and had outscored their opponents 113-11, but that was not the case against Proctor/Hermantown.
In fact, it took overtime for Warroad to finally get past the Mirage, 2-1.
Despite giving up a 1-0 lead in the final minute of regulation on a Mirage power play, the Warriors kept up the attack in the overtime period and Taylor Reese fired a puck past Mirage goalie Neelah McLeod to give Warroad a semifinal Friday deliver to the top. -sown Holy Angels.
Warroad caught Proctor/Hermantown on a five-player line change, allowing Reese to get free for the game winner. Reese was in the penalty area at the end of regulation time when the Mirages Taylee Manion fired a shot past Warroad goalkeeper Payton Rolli.
“I just came out of the box and felt like I had to redeem myself a little bit,” Reese said. But I got a nice pass from my teammate Kaiya (Sandy), I saw the left side open and it went in.
Warriors coach David Marvin felt his team was fortunate to emerge from the quarterfinals with a win, especially after the Mirage tied that game with less than a minute remaining.
If someone makes it late, it seems like they usually win with the momentum, Marvin said. But we made a late move against Breck in (2018) and then we lost 6 seconds in overtime, so I think we've been on both sides of that, but I'm pretty happy with that and (Proctor/Hermantown) usually ends up being really good coached we play them on Friday or Saturday, but it was really a big win for our program. Our children continue to express themselves and I am proud of them.
Mirage coach Emma Stauber was proud of the way her team fought and a team change mistake won't be the story of the Mirages season.
We can't just hang our heads over that one service or that one mistake, if you want to call it that, Stauber said. These girls deserve to be in this game, they deserve to advance to that semi-final game, but this is why we play the game. This is why we fight. We have to make fewer mistakes than the other team and score more goals, but we fought back and I'm so proud of them for equalizing under that pressure.
The reigning back-to-back champions, seeded fourth, were stymied for much of their quarterfinal against fifth-seeded Proctor/Hermantown, the last team not from Warroad, to win the Class A title (2021) .
The Warriors Sophie Johnson scored a single goal 10 minutes, 49 seconds into the match when McLeod couldn't get a rebound and Johnson sent it into the back of the net.
Even after a series of impressive flopping saves by McLeod midway through the third period, it looked like it would be a 1-0 Warroad victory until Reese's body-checking penalty left the Warriors down a player with 2:01 to play.
McLeod left the goal to bring an extra attacker onto the ice and with just 40 seconds to play in regulation, Manion found the back of the net. The power play got off to a rough start, Stauber said.
We didn't want them to have an empty target, Stauber said. We wanted to win possession and then make the pull, but they sent it back to our zone. We had to come back twice and try to regain possession. Finally we could do that in a minute.
McLeod was strong in net again for the Mirage, making 25 saves and keeping a rally going, Stauber said, despite some defensive mistakes.
She was on her head for us tonight, Stauber said. There were a few glitches we had, but she kept us in the game, kept it close enough that we could come back, that's huge. She's been playing really well in the last quarter of the season when we started leaning on her more. We were very happy with her performance. I don't think we could have asked for much more.
Proctor/Hermantown falls into the consolation bracket to face Luverne on Thursday at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.
Proctor/Hermantown 0-0-1-01
First period 1. W, Sophie Johnson (Vivienne Marcowka, Jaylie French), 10:49;
Second period No goals.
Third period 2. PH, Taylee Manion (Izy Fairchild, Hailey Jussila), 16:20 (pp).
Overtime 3. W, Taylor Reese (Kaiya Sandy, Marcowka), 4:01.
Saves Neelah McLeod, PH, 25; Payton Rolli, W, 31.
Jamey Malcomb has been a high school sports reporter for the Duluth News Tribune since October 2021. For the past six years, he covered news and sports for the Lake County News-Chronicle in Two Harbors and the Cloquet Pine Journal. He graduated from George Washington University in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in history and literature and also earned a master's degree in secondary English education from George Mason University.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/sports/prep/warroads-ot-goal-knocks-mirage-out-of-state-girls-hockey
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- BBC gets first president of Indian origin in Dr Samir Shah
- Chinese-made cranes at US ports could pose national security threatExBulletin
- List of Bollywood stars to perform at WPL 2024 opening ceremony | cricket.un
- Warroad's OT goal knocks Mirage out of state girls hockey – Duluth News Tribune
- Pandemic ball: How COVID-19 changed the landscape of men's lacrosse
- Help with new user input syntax
- Fremont earthquake today: Fremont earthquake: Tremors felt in Milpitas, San Francisco, San Jose and other California cities
- Meta refuses to pay for news content shared on its platforms
- Women's tennis opens ACC Play Women's Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this weekend
- The rise of heavy used vehicles a major contributor to pollution, prompting calls for stricter regulations
- Weekend Entertainment | With Sara Evans in town, Packard Hall will be a great venue
- How Christian Cowan's silver star dress conquered Hollywood and became high-tech