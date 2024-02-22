Defending NCAA champion USC Beach Volleyball opens 2024 at Hawaiian Sand





Women's Beach Volleyball | February 21, 2024 HONOLULU The three-time defending NCAA champion and No. 1-ranked USC beach volleyball team (0-0) will make its debut in 2024 with the Trojans' first trip to Hawaii since 2018. USC will face a stacked field in the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Classic with doubles against No. 2 UCLA, No. 5 Loyola Marymount, No. 7 Stanford and ninth-ranked host Hawai'i. All matches are played on Queen's Beach. THIS WEEK

OUTRIGGER DUKE KAHANAMOKU BEACH INVITATION

Queen's Beach Honolulu, Hawaii MATCH #1 Thursday February 22 10:15 am HT (12:15 pm PT)

No. 1 USC (0-0) vs. No. 2 UCLA (0-0)

SERIES HISTORY: USC leads, 23-17 (.575)

STRIPE: 1 won LAST 10: 7-3

FINAL ENCOUNTER: W 3-2 (May 7, 2023 Gulf Shores, Ala.)

OPPOSITE WEBSITE: UCLABruins.com MATCH #2 Thursday February 22 2:00 PM HT (4:00 PM PT)

No. 1 USC (0-0) vs. No. 7 Stanford (0-0)

SERIES HISTORY: USC lead, 13-0 (1,000)

STRIPE: 13 won LAST 10: 10-0

FINAL ENCOUNTER: W 5-0 (March 12, 2023 MNS)

OPPOSITE WEBSITE: GoStanford.com MATCH #3 Friday February 23 10:15 am HT (12:15 pm PT)

No. 1 USC (0-0) vs. No. 5 Loyola Marymount (0-0)

SERIES HISTORY: USC lead, 27-0 (1,000)

STRIPE: 27 won LAST 10: 10-0

FINAL ENCOUNTER: W 3-1 (May 6, 2023 Gulf Shores, Ala.)

OPPOSITE WEBSITE: LMULions.com MATCH #4 Friday February 23 12:45 PM HT (2:45 PM PT)

No. 1 USC (0-0) at No. 9 Hawai'i (0-0)

SERIES HISTORY: USC leads, 15-3 (.833)

STRIPE: 3 won LAST 10: 8-2

FINAL ENCOUNTER: W 5-0 (April 2, 2022 Manhattan Beach)

OPPOSITE WEBSITE: HawaiiAthletics.com BARE E-SAND SHELLS TL; DR USC has won and owns the last three NCAA championships six national titles including first NCAA crown in 2016 (AVCA '15, NCAA '17, '21, '22, '23).

national titles including first NCAA crown in 2016 (AVCA '15, NCAA '17, '21, '22, '23). The Trojans won four Pac-12 Championships (2016, '17, '19, '22).

Pac-12 Championships (2016, '17, '19, '22). USC is 105-15 (.875) under fifth-year head coach Dain Blanton .

(.875) under fifth-year head coach . The Trojans are ranked No. 1 in both the AVCA and CBVB polls. This is the 101st time (out of 101) that USC has been ranked by the AVCA; are 100th time in the top 5. The Trojans also achieved the number 1 ranking, a record 43 time.

in both the AVCA and CBVB polls. This is the 101st time (out of 101) that USC has been ranked by the AVCA; are time in the top 5. The Trojans also achieved the number 1 ranking, a record time. USC is 23-2 of all time in the Aloha State. Both losses came against hosts Hawaii and both occurred on consecutive days in 2018, the last time the Women of Troy played a game in the state of Hawaii.

of all time in the Aloha State. Both losses came against hosts Hawaii and both occurred on consecutive days in 2018, the last time the Women of Troy played a game in the state of Hawaii. The Trojans are 12-0 all-time in season openers.

all-time in season openers. Twin graduates Audrey Nourse And Nicole Nourse rank second among pairs in school history with 91 total victories. The sisters played 107 matches together, which ranks third in program history. They are currently connected to Nicolette Martin And Alie Wieler (91 wins, 2014-16).

And rank second among pairs in school history with total victories. The sisters played matches together, which ranks third in program history. They are currently connected to And (91 wins, 2014-16). The Trojans' senior duo Megan Kraft And Delay Maple are 28-3 all-time and have lost just eight total sets in their 31 matches combined.

And are 28-3 all-time and have lost just eight total sets in their 31 matches combined. USC has celebrated 15 AVCA All-Americans (30 certifications). Three-time All-American Megan Kraft will return to the lineup for her senior season this spring.

