EA is offering 11,000 college football players $600 each for NIL video game rights

If it's in the game, then it's in the game. And EA is now in the NIL game.

Because there is no way to avoid it.

Via Jason Wilson of Sports business magazineEA will offer $600 to 11,000 college football players for their name, image and likeness rights in the upcoming return of its college football video game. They will also receive a free copy of the game for their favorite platform.

EA is planning ambassador offers for other players in the future. Possibly those who both say no thank you in response to the $600 offer and are deemed sufficiently important to ensure the accuracy and authenticity of the game.

Last year, the College Football Players Association urged players to reject the offer, which at the time was estimated to be around $500.

All current players should boycott this deal, CFBPA Vice President Justin Falcinell said in June 2023. It's an opt-in deal, and they don't get to opt out. It's just a ridiculously low amount considering the context and hype surrounding this game. When we first heard the song we thought, OK, that sounds low. Let's see if it's low. And I started talking to guys, talking to some of my friends, some guys that are still in the NFL. So, what do NFL players get paid for Madden? And the numbers we got were from 2019, it was revealed that they got, I think, about $17,000. And then a current NFL player told us he got a $28,000 check for Madden this year. . . . You should not participate in this. It's a simple cash grab to try to get you for the lowest amount possible.

EA has dropped the college football game largely due to liability issues arising from potential infringement of player likeness, which (as the NCAA learned in the Ed O'Bannon case) cannot be used without compensation. In many ways, the current NIL landscape can be traced back to the historic Obannon case.

So EA realizes it has to pay something for player names, images and likenesses. And EA hopes to pay as little as possible.

Really, what's $600? EA is banking on players taking it as free money, without realizing how much EA needs enough of them to accept payment to make the game viable.

EA has already announced that the game is coming. It will be very difficult to pull the plug now.

Children, they need you much more than you need them. And your rights are worth much more than $600 each.

EA has a market cap of over $37 billion as of this month. It has budgeted just $6.6 million to gobble up the bulk of the player's NIL rights.

We stand behind the CFBPA. Tell EA No Fkin Way. Spread the word. Hold together. They hope to divide and conquer by getting enough of you to take the money (and the free game!) without thinking twice. If enough of you stop and think and eventually come together, you will get something much closer to what you deserve.