Huskies take hockey to Bowling Green with home playoffs within reach | News, sports, jobs

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – With four games remaining in the regular season, the Michigan Tech Huskies hockey team is still in the hunt for a home game in the CCHA Tournament. The Huskies currently sit fifth in the CCHA with a record of 12-13-6 overall and 9-9-2 in CCHA play.

The team just ahead of them in the standings also happens to be this weekend's opponent, the Bowling Green State Falcons, who have a five-point lead over the Huskies for that fourth and final home playoff position.

The Huskies come into this weekend fresh after a bye week. Coach Joe Shawhan used the extra time to get away from the MacInnes Student Ice Arena and watch some of the up-and-coming Huskies still playing junior hockey. In his place, he had the assistant coaches provide training.

“I used it to look at some of our players that we had signed, just to gauge where they are, and to get the (assistant) coaches to practice,” he said. “So I think it's good for them. I think it's good for the team. “I think at this stage it's good to change things up a little bit and give them (the players and assistant coaches) a change of routine.”

Shawhan also used some of the free time he had last week and again on Monday to hold some in-person meetings with players, where he was able to record video footage with them.

“What I've been able to do personally is I've met (some players),” he said. “There are players I've met and watched with them individually, just to see little things that could help them personally. I enjoyed it. I think the players enjoyed that.”

Meetings like the one Shawhan held with his players allowed him to discuss with them what he hopes they learn from their time at Michigan Tech.

“So that's our main focus: trying to help our players understand what you get out of the sport,” Shawhan said. “It's to teach life lessons. That's what sports is. Learn how to win, learn how to lose, learn how to work to get better, learn how to set goals and achieve them.”

As the Huskies try to learn these lessons while finding some success, the road ahead won't be easy. This weekend the Huskies take on a Falcons team that has recently caught fire, going 6-1-1 since being swept by Ohio State in early January.

'They're going to cause us problems' Shawhan said. “I believe the reason they are going to cause us problems is that 85% of the game is played along the walls. They play well along the walls, while we don't.”

Shawhan believes this is one of the spaces on the ice where the Huskies struggle the most.

“That's one of our biggest aspects: that part of the game that encourages ball possession,” Shawhan said. “If you looked at the heat map of 85 percent of the hockey players, you saw the hotspots around the walls. Eighty-five percent of the game at every level of hockey is played on the walls. When I tell the boys to go out, it's good that they do it in critical circumstances, but how do they get there? What are they doing here? That's where the game is.”

Shawhan believes junior winger Jack Works is the Huskies' best player, but even he has room to grow.

SCOUTING

THE FALCONS

The Falcons are 13-16-1 overall and 11-8-1-2 in CCHA play after a strong performance last weekend against St. Thomas, where they tied but won the shootout on Friday night, then followed that up with a win on Saturday.

Junior forward Ryan O'Hara leads the team in scoring with 10 goals and 18 points in 26 games. Senior forward Spencer Kersten was also good, scoring eight goals and 15 points in 29 games.

Freshman goaltender Cole Moore has emerged as the starting goaltender, appearing in 23 games this season, starting 19 of them. He has a 10-9 record with one shutout. He posted a 2.74 goals against average and a .919 save percentage.

GAME TIMES

The Huskies and Falcons face off Friday night at 7:37 p.m. Saturday's game starts at 7:07 PM.