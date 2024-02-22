Sports
EA Sports College Football 25 features all 134 FBS teams
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gamers looking to win a national championship at Penn State or take Temple University to glory can do so sometime this summer. EA Sports announced this on Thursday “College Football 25” will feature all 134 FBS schools.
FCS schools are not available to play at the launch of the video game.
Thursday is also the first day college football players can sign up to participate in the video game. according to ESPN. According to the report, players would receive $600 and a free copy of the game, worth at least $60.
Last week, the video game company released the first official teaser trailer.
EA Sports said the full reveal of the college football video game will take place in May.
EA Sports College Football 25 will be the first college football video game since NCAA 14.
The video game developer released a college football game every year, but had to discontinue it after a while 2013 antitrust case against the NCAA reached the US Supreme Court.
NCAA reformed its name, image and likeness, or NIL, policy in 2021 to allow student-athletes to receive compensation.
EA Sports revealed the long-awaited video game would return.
EA Sports announced this in November 2022 popular game modes “Dynasty” and “Road to Glory” returns to College Football 25.
EA Sports has not yet revealed which consoles College Football 25 will be available on.
