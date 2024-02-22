University of Georgia Athletics

Manuel Diaz

Legendary men's tennis head coachthe SEC's all-time leader in career wins who has led Georgia to 29 conference championships, four NCAA national titles and a pair of ITA national indoor championships in 36 years, announced Thursday that he will retire at the end of the current 2023-2024 season retires.

Diaz has been associated with the Georgia men's tennis program for 46 years. He was a two-time All-American during his playing days from 1972-75, then served on Coach Dan Magill's staff as an assistant/head coach from 1982-88. He has been a member of each of Georgia's national championship teams and has won SEC championships over the past five decades.

“It is a difficult decision to give up something that has been such a big part of my life and that I have loved for so long,” Diaz said. “Tennis in Georgia has given me so much and I would like to thank all our fans from all over the world.

“When I look back on my time as a coach, what I cherish most is the brotherhood our teams shared. We have competed at the highest level and won championships, but my favorite part of coaching has always been mentoring our players and seeing them grow into phenomenal fathers and professionals, I want to thank them for an incredible 46 years and a lifetime of memories.

“I would like to thank my wonderful parents for their support, their love and many life lessons. I am also indebted to my mentor, coach Dan Magill, who believed in me and gave me this opportunity. I have also been fortunate to work with so many working with great athletic directors like Coach Dooley and Josh Brooks, who have invested in our program and revitalized our facilities for future success. My wife, Suzanne, has been my life partner and I look forward to spending much more time with her and my boys during this next phase of life.”

“Manny Diaz has meant so much to the University of Georgia and our athletics department,” said J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks. “Not only is he one of the greatest coaches in tennis history, he is also one of the most talented coaches of any sport, at any school in the country. Even more so, the impact he has had on the young men who came through his program will be felt for generations to come. While this is a bittersweet day, I am excited for Manny, Suzanne and the entire Diaz family. We look forward to celebrating his many accomplishments in the coming season.” '

“Coach Diaz is a beloved member of the Bulldog Nation whose positive impact on UGA Athletics and especially our student-athletes is immeasurable,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. “I am grateful for the extraordinary dedication he has shown throughout his life to the University of Georgia and our students, and I wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Diaz has been at the helm of the Georgia men's tennis program since the 1988-89 season following the retirement of his mentor, Dan Magill.

During his tenure, Diaz established the Bulldogs as a blueblood in the sport, capturing four NCAA team championships while appearing in the NCAA finals 11 times and winning two Intercollegiate Tennis Association Team National Indoor Championships.

Georgia has reached the NCAA Tournament in all 35 seasons under his leadership and has advanced to the quarterfinals in 27 of those trips to the postseason. His players have won eight individual NCAA championships, three in doubles and five in singles. Most recent, Ethan Quinn won the 2023 NCAA singles title.

Diaz has led the program to 10 SEC tournament titles and 19 regular season crowns. Each four-year letterman has won at least one SEC Championship ring while playing at Georgia for Coach Diaz.

With 771 wins to date, Diaz is the all-time winningest coach in SEC history. He has received seven conference Coach of the Year trophies, eight ITA Southeast Region Coach of the Year awards and three ITA National Coach of the Year awards.

He has had 40 different players earn a total of 97 All-American honors, and 60 individuals are responsible for 135 All-SEC recognitions. Diaz's players have also won three SEC Player of the Year honors, six SEC Freshman of the Year awards, two ITA National Rookie of the Year awards, four ITA National Senior Player of the Year awards and three ITA National Player of the Year Awards. .

The program finished the year with 29 top-10 rankings and 19 top-five rankings with Diaz as head coach.

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Diaz played for Coach Magill from 1972 to 1975 and helped Georgia win four consecutive SEC team titles. He was named a two-time All-American and three-time All-SEC selection as a player. He also captured seven SEC individual titles and two Southern Intercollegiate Championship singles titles. He was co-captain of the 1975 team.

Diaz is a member of the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, the Georgia Tennis Hall of Fame, the Puerto Rican Tennis Hall of Fame and the USTA Southern Tennis Hall of Fame.

Diaz is married to the former Suzanne Rondeau from Toronto, Canada. They have three sons: Manuel III, Eric and Alex. Alex and Eric both played on the Georgian men's tennis team. Eric graduated in the spring of 2015. He served as an assistant coach for the Boise State men's tennis program from 2015 to 2023 and is now a tennis player development coach. Alex graduated from UGA in the spring of 2021.

Stay up to date with the latest news and information about the Bulldogs by following UGA Men's Tennis on social media at X and Instagram @UGATennis, on Facebook @UGAMensTennis and on the web atGeorgiaDogs.com.