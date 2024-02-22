Sustainability and GEDI session at ITTF Summit 2024 delivers inspiring insights and collaborative engagement





The Sustainability and Gender Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (GEDI) session held on February 22 at BEXCO, Busan, during the ITTF Summit 2024, was a resounding success, bringing together key figures and stakeholders committed to shaping a sustainable and inclusive future of our sport. Moderated by Karine Teow, Head of Sustainability, the session started with an introduction by ITTF President Petra Srling, highlighting the importance of ensuring that sport in all its diversity is prepared for the future. President Srling's passionate welcome set the tone for an engaging and insightful discussion. “Life is about people, the planet and prosperity, but it is also about us feeling included. Today, as we gather in this room, let us recognize not only those who are present, but also those who are not. Every absence offers us the opportunity to broaden our perspective and ensure that every voice is not only heard, but truly valued. Let us always strive to create a space where everyone feels heard, seen and respected. Let's work together for inclusivity, regardless of gender, age, skills or background.” – ITTF President Petra Srling Karine Teow then delved into the Sustainability and Planet Action Plan and highlighted the ITTF's commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable practices. The session continued with a fireside chat with ITTF Commissioner for Gender and Diversity, Hajera Kajee. Her insights into the GEDI Action Plan shed light on the need and urgency of promoting gender equality, diversity and inclusion within our sport. Then, Katarzyna Kubas, ITTF Head of Development Projects, took the stage and provided valuable perspectives on development actions within the framework of the GEDI Action Plan. The interactive workshop 'Best Practices Exchange between MAs' facilitated meaningful discussions and collaborations among participants, further strengthening the ITTF's commitment to promoting inclusivity and collaboration. As the session came to a close, Kevin Carpenter, ITTF Head of Integrity Unit, provided an update on the ITTF's approach to protecting and safeguarding sport. His informative session underlined the importance of maintaining integrity and upholding ethical standards within the sport. The session concluded with insights from UN Women Korea Director Jeongshim Lee, who highlighted the critical role of gender equality and inclusion in sport and provided valuable perspectives from UN Women's perspective. The ITTF was privileged to host the esteemed representative of UN Women during this crucial session. Lee kindly expressed her feelings and said: “It is my great pleasure and honor to participate in this important session today at the World Championships in Busan. I would like to thank you, Petra Srling, President of the International Table Tennis Federation and member of the International Olympic Committee, for extending this invitation.” Following her speech, An Jung, Leader of the UN External Relations Tea, further commented on ITTF's GEDI Action Plan, expressing deep appreciation. Jung commented: “We are extremely grateful and pleased that the ITTF GEDI Action Plan has faithfully followed the UN Guidelines for Gender Responsive Sports Organizations. We are also very happy to see that your action plan mentions that men are allies. This is an absolutely crucial concept in gender equality. Gender equality is not just for women. This applies to both men and women, children and adults. We all have a role to play!” A moderated question and answer session provided attendees with the opportunity to engage further with the speakers and delve deeper into the topics discussed, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the key issues. In her closing remarks, ITTF President Petra Srling reiterated ITTF's unwavering commitment to sustainability, gender equality, diversity and inclusivity, and urged all stakeholders to continue their efforts to bring about positive change within the sport. The Sustainability and GEDI session at the ITTF Summit 2024 served as a testament to the federations' commitment to creating a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable future for table tennis worldwide. More sessions will take place at the ITTF Summit 2024 here during the ITTF World Championships Finals 2024. General news ITTF Summit 2024

