No. 2 Rainbow Wahine Go to Barbara Kalbus Invitational

IRVINE, California. After a two-week hiatus, the University of Hawaii's No. 2 water polo team returns to action at the high-powered Barbara Kalbus Invitational in Irvine, California.

The field for the 16-team tournament includes the top eight teams and 13 of the top 16 teams from this week's Collegiate Water Polo Association poll. The event runs from Friday, February 23 to Sunday, February 25 with competitions at UC Irvine's Anteater Aquatic Complex and Corona del Mar High School's Marian Bergeson Aquatic Complex.

UH (8-1) opens the tournament against Pomona-Pitzer (3-3) at 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time (9:15 a.m. Hawai'i time) Friday at the Anteater Aquatics Complex. The 'Bows will face No. 7 Arizona State or No. 12 Long Beach State in their first match on Saturday at UCI or Corona del Mar. Teams play twice on Saturday and placement matches are scheduled for Sunday.

BARBARA KALBUS INVITATION: NO. 2HAWAI'I RAINBOW WAHINE (8-1) vs. POMONA-PITZER (3-3) Date | Time Friday February 23, 2024 | 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time (9:15 a.m. Hawaii Time)

Saturday February 24 – Sunday February 25, 2024 | Opponents and playing times to be determined later Place Irvine, California Anteater Aquatics Complex, Corona del Mar High School

HEAD COACH MAUREEN COLEIn Hawaii: 211-93 (13th year)

ALL-TIME SERIES RECORDHawaii leads Pomona-Pitzer 3-0

Last meeting:Hawai'i16, Pomona-Pitzer 2 (March 21, 2015)

OPENING SPRINT UH has played in the Barbara Kalbus Invitational (formerly the UC Irvine Invitational) every year since 2007, with the exception of the shortened 2021 season. UH is 34-30 in the all-time event, winning 3-1 last year to finish fifth.

For the past three weeks, UH has been ranked No. 2 in the Collegate Water Polo Association Women's Varsity Top 25. The ranking is the highest in program history.

UH has recorded seven wins against teams in the CWPA Top 25 this season, including three in the Triton Invitational.

The Rainbow Wahine has been on a hiatus from competition since placing third in the Triton Invitational Feb. 2-4 in La Jolla, California. UH defeated No. 22 San Diego State and No. 16 UC Davis before falling to No. 3 UCLA 13-12 in overtime in the semifinals. The 'Bows closed the tournament with a 10-6 win over then-No. 1 USC.

The win over USC was UH's second win over a top-ranked opponent this season and marked the 'Bows' first win over the Trojans since April 29, 2006, snapping their 27-game losing streak in the series.

Lucia Gomez de la Puente enters the week as UH's points leader with 34 (20 goals, 14 assists). She is connected to Alba Bonamusa Boix for second on the team in goals.

Gomez de la Puente and senior fellow Lot Stertefeld are tied for the team lead in assists, followed by Bonamusa Boix with 11.

Centre Bia Mantellato Dias leads the team with 25 goals and scored 13 in the Triton Invitational. She has five hat-tricks to her name this season, ultimately scoring four goals in three.

UH freshman goalkeeper Daisy Logtens posted 15 saves in UH's win over then No. 1 USC, tied for the third-most blocks in a single game in school history. Logtensalternated starts with Emma Gurasich early in the season.

The 16-team Barbara Kalbus Invitational is divided into four groups and opens with group matches on Friday and Saturday. Groups A and D cross paths on Saturday afternoon for the head-to-head matches, as do Groups B and C. Placement matches are scheduled for Sunday.

Group A No. 1 UCLA, No. 8 Michigan, No. 10 UC Irvine, Cal State Fullerton

Group B No. 2 HawaiiNo. 7 Arizona State, No. 12 Long Beach State, Pomona-Pitzer

Group C No. 3 Fresno State, No. 6 Cal, No. 13 UC San Diego, Biola (RV)

UH WINS THE FIRST THREE BIG WEST PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARDS

UH won the first three Big West Women's Water Polo Player of the Week awards of the season, marking the first time the Rainbow Wahine earned conference honors in three consecutive weeks since joining the Big West in 2013.

Sophomore Bia Mantellato Dias won the season's first prize on January 24 after helping the Rainbow Wahine to a historic opening weekend at the Polo-Palooza in Fresno, California. Mantellato Dias scored a total of six goals and had two assists in two official matches in the tournament, earning the conference's Player of the Week award for the fourth time in her career.

Junior Bernadette Doyle made back-to-back Big West honors for UH on Jan. 31. She scored five goals, assisted on five others and swiped seven steals to help UH to a 3-0 victory in the Rainbow Invitational. The Big West award was the first of her career.

Senior forward Lucia Gomez de la Puente picked up UH's third straight Big West award on Feb. 7. She had 19 points with 11 goals and eight assists in the Triton Invitational and played a key role in UH's offense during a 3-1 weekend in La Jolla, California, capped by a win over then-No. 1 USC. The Big West Player of the Week award is the first of Gomez de la Puente's career.

PRE-SEASONUH head coach Maureen Cole announced in November that she will retire from coaching at the end of this season, her 18the with the Rainbow Wahine program in general and 13e as head coach.

Cole joined the UH program in 2007 as an assistant coach and was elevated to head coach prior to the 2012 season. She is the winningest and longest-tenured coach in program history and has led the 'Bows to five Big West regular season titles, four tournament crowns and four NCAA Tournament appearances.



INTERNATIONAL TASTEThe Rainbow Wahine once again features an international line-up with eight countries represented on the 21-player roster. A team dinner where players prepare a dish from their respective countries annually highlights “aloha week” prior to the season opener. Combining different styles in the pool has also long been a fixture of the UH program and the 'Bows enter the season with the intention of integrating nine newcomers into the mix.

A total of nine Rainbow Wahine, representing six countries, competed at the recently completed FINA World Championships in Doha Mirella Coutinho (Brazil, 2014), Elyse Lemay-Lavoie (Canada, 2018-19, '22), Camille Radosavljevic (France, 2022-23), Szonja Kuna (Hungary, 2020), Maartje Keuning (Netherlands 2017-18), Maxine Schaap (Netherlands, 2019), Bernadette Doyle (New Zealand, 2019-20, present), Libby Gault (New Zealand, 2019-23) and Bridget Layburn (New Zealand, 2019-23)

