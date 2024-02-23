Players in the EA Sports College Football 25 video game are paid $600





Players who choose to appear in the new EA Sports College Football video game releasing this summer will receive $600 as part of a name, image and likeness deal. That means more than 11,000 college football players will not only have the opportunity to appear in the game, but also to earn money. EA Sports says these players will also receive a free copy of the game as part of the deal. Players would remain in the game as long as they are on a roster, whether they transfer or not, and will be compensated on an annual basis based on those factors. Players can also opt out of the game when future editions of the game are released if they wish. To appear in the game, athletes will need an official university email address to receive the opt-in paperwork, and once that player is confirmed on the roster, they will appear in the game. “We're very proud that we will be the largest program, probably the highest spending program,” said Sean O'Brien, EA Sports vice president of business development, told ESPN.com. “And truly an inclusive opportunity with an equitable distribution of resources across the board.” Every FBS team will appear in the game after Notre Dame announced this week that they would allow their athletes to participate, but there will be no FCS teams in the 2024 edition of the game. “We are confident that nothing that happens in the future will put us in a position where we will have to retire because of the strategy we have been calling for since day one,” O'Brien said.

