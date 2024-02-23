Legendary Georgia Men Tennis coach Manuel Diaz will retire at the end of the 2024 season





Legendary Georgian tennis coach Manuel Diaz announced on Thursday that he will retire after the end of the 2023-2024 season. Diaz has been a part of the Georgia men's tennis program for 46 years. He was an All-American as a player from 1972 to 1976. Diaz was an assistant/head coach alongside Dan Magill from 1982 to 1988. Diaz was named head coach starting with the 1988-89 season. It is a difficult decision to give up something that has been such a big part of my life and that I have loved for so long, Diaz said in a statement released by the school. Tennis in Georgia has given me so much and I want to thank all our fans from all over the world. When I look back on my time as a coach, what I cherish most is the brotherhood our teams shared. We have competed at the highest levels and won championships, but my favorite part of coaching has always been mentoring our players and seeing them grow into phenomenal fathers and professionals. I want to thank them for an incredible 46 years and a lifetime of memories. I would like to thank my wonderful parents for their support, their love and many life lessons. I am also indebted to my mentor, coach Dan Magill, who believed in me and gave me this opportunity. I have also been fortunate to work with so many great athletic directors, like Coach Dooley and Josh Brooks, who have invested in our program and revitalized our facilities for future success. My wife Suzanne has been my life partner and I look forward to spending much more time with her and my boys in this next phase of life. Georgia has won four NCAA tournament championships under Diaz, along with two more indoor titles. He has won an SEC championship in five different decades and has won the SEC a total of ten times. He has also produced five individual NCAA tournament winners and three in doubles. Diaz is the winningest coach in SEC history as he currently has 771 wins. The Bulldogs have made the NCAA tournament every season Diaz has been as Georgia's head coach. Manny Diaz has meant so much to the University of Georgia and our athletics department, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement. Not only is he one of the greatest coaches in tennis history, he is also one of the most talented coaches of any sport at any school in the country. In fact, the impact he had on the young men who came through his program will be felt for generations to come. Although this is a bittersweet day, I am excited for Manny, Suzanne and the entire Diaz family. We look forward to celebrating his many achievements in the coming season. Diaz is a member of the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, the Georgia Tennis Hall of Fame, the Puerto Rican Tennis Hall of Fame and the USTA Southern Tennis Hall of Fame. Georgia saw longtime women's coach Jeff Wallace retire at the end of the 2023 season. Georgia promoted assistant coach Drake Bernstein as his replacement.

