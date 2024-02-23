As it stands right now, Marco Rossi is a bit of an odd man out on the Minnesota Wild. The Wild are trying to make a push by going top-heavy on their first line. Their three biggest stars, Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy, are all playing together now. There is no room in the inn for Rossi.

Theoretically, Minnesota could give Rossi playing time with these high-end players on the power play. In practice it will only rarely happen. Mats Zuccarello is entrenched as the fourth forward on the top unit. Brock Faber thrives running the unit and takes a top power play with five forwards off the table.

No one can blame coach John Hynes for choosing this arrangement. Minnesota's leading scorer is scoring 5.81 goals per hour at 5-on-5, third in the NHL among 152 lines with 100-plus minutes. There is no other option than to get started with it. It's the same deal for a power play that — don't look now — is tied with Auston Matthews' Toronto Maple Leafs for fifth in the NHL with 45 goals this season.

But boy, this arrangement makes Rossi a bit short-sighted. Rossii is (usually) on the second line with Zuccarello and Marcus Johansson, and the latter is a significant step down from the likes of Kaprizov and Boldy. Zuccarello may be in a similar spot at 5-on-5, but at least he's working on the power play to put up some offensive numbers. Rossi's few minutes of power play time are usually with Johansson, Ryan Hartman, Freddy Gaudreauand Declan Chisholm. Again, hardly the firepower that some of his other teammates enjoy.

Rossi is fifth on the Wild with 33 points, 11 behind Matt Boldy in fourth. It's quite a deficit, and it would be easy to look at that and conclude that Rossi isn't anywhere near the level of Minnesota's Big Four forwards.

If you happen to be asleep during Rossi's season, it's time to wake up. Not only does Rossi continue to thrive despite being a 'strange man', but he is also showing signs that a new breakout is on the way with the right opportunities.

Rossi started his two-goal night with a power play goal, but perhaps the bigger problem was his second goal of the night. That goal came at 5-on-5 and was his 14th goal and 27th point at 5-on-5 this season. He moved past Boldy in both categories as he held sole possession of the team lead. That's right. We're talking ahead of Boldy (13 goals, 26 points), Eriksson Ek (12 goals, 25 points) and Kaprizov (11 goals, 25 points).

However, Minnesota isn't having the most spectacular 5-on-5 season, so it might be more useful to see Rossi's place in the league. His numbers are still impressive if we broaden our focus. With twenty-seven 5-on-5 points, Rossi ranks 48th in the NHL among forwards, alongside Filip Forsberg, Jonathan Marchessault and Alex Tuch. His 14 goals rank 26th, tied with Brock Boeser, Clayton Keller and JT Miller.

It wouldn't be difficult to compile a list of star players that Rossi outperforms in 5-on-5. There's Matthew Tkachuk (11 goals, 25 points), Brad Marchand (12 goals, 20 points), Evgeni Malkin (11 goals, 24 points), Chris Kreider (13 goals, 24 points), Sebastian Aho (8 goals, 23 points ), Cole Caufield (8 goals, 22 points) and Kevin Fiala (8 goals, 22 points). Names that most hockey fans know quite well.

But the best way to make a comparison is to stack Rossi against Eriksson Ek, Wild's No. 1 center. One is a 27-year-old in his prime and having a period of dominance. The other is a 22-year-old rookie who often gets second-line duty. But if you take away the power play, their numbers are almost identical, with the lead perhaps going Rossi's way.

5-on-5 stats, 2023-24 season:

Marco Rossi: 1.12 goals/60, 2.15 points/60

57.3% Target Share, 53.3% Expected Target Share

Joël Eriksson Me: 1.00 goals/60, 2.08 points/60

57.0 Target Share, 53.8 Expected Target Share

Where does that place Rossi in the pecking order among centers across the league? His points per hour currently ranks him 29th. Players in his lineup include 2021 No. 3 overall pick Mason McTavish (2.22 points/60), Mark Scheifele (2.18), Eriksson Ek and Bo Horvat (2.07). He's not far away Sasha Barkov or Brayden Point (2.32 each), either. Rossi's 5-on-5 puts him in the same conversation as many bona fide No. 1 centers.

We're also not really used to Wild players performing so well so young. Most players in Wild history have taken time to get up to speed; think of players like Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter or Eriksson Ek.

Here's how Rossi's 5-on-5 stats stack up all-time* among Wild players under 23:

1. Matt Boldy 2021-22 (20): 2.99 points/60

2. Matt Boldy 2023-2024 (22): 2.45 points/60

3. Marco Rossi 2023-24 (21): 2.15 points/60

4. 2009-10 Guillaume Latendresse (22): 2.09 Points/60

5. Jason Zucker 2014-2015 (22): 2.03 points/60

6. Mikael Granlund 2013-2014 (21): 1.99 points/60

7. Joel Eriksson I 2019-2020 (22): 1.95 points/60

8. Luke Kunin 2019-2020 (21): 1.84 points/60

9. Jordan Greenway 2019-2020 (22): 1.79 points/60

10. Mikael Granlund 2014-2015 (22): 1.78 points/60

Boldy is by far the best very young player coming through the Wild system. But remarkably, Rossi is the closest, especially considering Boldy has rarely had an elite linemate attached to him, between Fiala, Eriksson Ek and now Kaprizov.

Fabers excellentchewing for minutes newcomer season yields a lot attention And oxygen when it comes to Wild Calder candidates, but Rossi himself has a strong argument. He is tied for first in goals (17) with Connor Bedard and second in points (33) with Faber (behind Bedard). In terms of overall impact, Evolving-Hockey's xStandings Points Above Replacement has him as the leader among rookies, with Rossi credited with being responsible for 3.9 of the Wild's 58 points.

Looking beyond the 2023-2024 rookie crop, Rossi's season remains impressive. Kaprizov (4.0 xSPAR) sneaks past Rossi for the top spot on the Wild. Among the entire NHL, Rossi's xSPAR ranks 39th in the NHL, tied with Kreider, Jason Robertson and Ryan O'Reilly.

Speaking of O'Reilly, Rossi is tied with the resurgent Nashville Predators center for 12th at his position. Turns out the Wild wasn't crazy Trading O'Reilly, finally! But in all seriousness, Rossi's xSPAR surpasses Barkov (3.5), Point (3.8), Eriksson Ek (3.3) and Dylan Larkin (3.8), despite all having more minutes to generate value.

We'll have to wait another 26 games to see where his xSPAR ultimately falls. But right now, he's accumulating value at a similar rate to a 21-year-old Point, Jonathan Toews, and yes, even Sidney Crosby. Completely buy it or don't, but that should at least perk up your ears.

Remember, Joel Eriksson Ek's success in being accepted as a “true” No. 1 center this season didn't come out of nowhere. Signs pointed this out years ago its latest, biggest breakout. If you missed that one, no worries: You still have a chance to get in on the ground floor and predict a breakout for the next big Wild center. Go ahead and take it.

All data via Evolving hockey unless indicated otherwise.

*Minimum 500 minutes, all ages from September 15