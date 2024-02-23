National Indigenous Cricket Championships are held in Alice Springs without a Northern Territory side





In brief: For the first time since the National Indigenous Cricket Championships began in 2017, the Northern Territory will not field a team.

For the first time since the National Indigenous Cricket Championships began in 2017, the Northern Territory will not field a team. NT Cricket has cited a number of reasons, including a lack of talent and available funding to develop indigenous cricketers locally.

What now?The tournament is open to all parts of the country, but the NT wants to retain hosting rights. The seventh edition of the National Indigenous Cricket Championships has hit a strange snag after the Northern Territory failed to field a team despite hosting the competition. While we leave the rest of Australia to battle for glory in Alice Springs, it is the first time the NT has not competed in the championships it hosts each year in Central Australia. For the first time, the NT will not field a women's or men's team at the championships.(ABC News: Xavier Martin) NT Cricket chief executive Gavin Dovey said there were several issues that led to the decision. “The NT will always have some challenges in terms of depth and talent and the National Indigenous Championships are a step up,” he said. NT Cricket had attempted to field a mixed team that included other states and territories that did not have the numbers to field a team. Tasmania and South Australia will not field women's teams, while the ACT does not have the numbers to field a men's or women's team. “We couldn't have done more over the last few months to engage all the different areas of our game across the territory and put ourselves in a position where this wasn't an outcome,” Mr Dovey said. A call to move the tournament The Imparja Cup, which features local Aboriginal teams within the NT, only concluded this week. But despite players converging in Alice Springs, those sides did not contribute to a Territory team for the championships. Graeme Smith is the CEO of broadcaster Imparja, which sponsors the tournament, and said it was fanciful to suggest there are not enough skills to field a team. “Aboriginals have more talent. All you have to do is cherish it. This is what I will discuss with them [NT Cricket] about participation and development,” he said. Graeme Smith runs Imparja Television, which sponsors the NT's largest local indigenous cricket competition.(ABC News: Charmayne Allison) Mr Smith himself was part of an indigenous NT side that defeated teams from other states and said expectations that talent would be ready-made were unrealistic. “Don't expect the indigenous people to walk out of the bush and start playing like Ricky Ponting if they haven't been in the system at all,” he said. He said moving the national tournament away from Alice Springs could be a good move as the current state of affairs has not increased participation within the area. There is no certainty as to where the tournament will take place in 2025.(ABC News: Xavier Martin) Mr Dovey told the ABC that part of the challenge in funding programs to develop Indigenous players was that NT Cricket was not part of Cricket Australia, the sport's national body, meaning it missed out on some of the funding opportunities offered to other states. Mr Smith said he would seek written commitments from NT Cricket to develop local indigenous talent as part of his organisation's support of the local Imparja Cup. “It won't stop them from developing the game of cricket in the Northern Territory. Let's be realistic here.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-02-23/nt-cricket-no-team-national-indigenous-cricket-championships/103499188 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos