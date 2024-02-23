What about Kalen DeBoers' initial staff at Alabama football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Kalen DeBoer can feel the excitement as spring training approaches. Alabama's new coach was able to oversee a staple of the program this week: the fourth-quarter conditioning program. In an interview with Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic on their radio show Tuesday, DeBoer shed light on the renewed energy within the team heading into the 2024 season.

(Monday), just being in and going through our practice in the fourth quarter, it was electric, DeBoer said. That's what made this culture what it is and brought it to this point. They have a little chip on their shoulder.

While some elements of the Nick Saban era are still present, DeBoer's focus on the program is coming into focus, starting with his initial coaching staff, which is believed to be complete. A more than month-long process had several twists and turns, including an unexpected departure at linebackers coach Monday night, but it appears all ten on-field assistant jobs have been filled:

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks: Nick Sheridan*

Running backs/assistant head coach: Robert Gillespie*

Wide Receivers/Co-Offensive Coordinator: JaMarcus Shepard*

Tight ends: Bryan Ellis

Offensive line: Chris Kapilovic

Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers: Kane Wommack*

Defensive Line/Head Coach: Freddie Roach*

Outside Linebackers: Christian Robinson

Defensive backs/co-defensive coordinator: Colin Hitschler

Defensive backs/co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist

*denotes hires officially confirmed by Alabama



Kalen DeBoer completed his first coaching staff at Alabama this week. (Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

What is initially noticeable is the absence of a special teams coordinator. The reported hiring of Jay Nunez, who was a senior special teams analyst at Oklahoma from 2022 to 2023, will fill that void on staff. This is becoming increasingly common in college, with schools like Georgia, USC and Oklahoma using the 10 full-time slots for other positions and delegating special teams to an analyst or several depending on the amount of resources devoted to it. Alabama will not be deprived of available resources should more support be needed.

In this role, Nunez would be responsible for overseeing all special teams in practice and formulating game plans, but as an analyst he would not be able to coach on game days. That would mean DeBoer would delegate certain aspects of special teams to other assistants to handle during games. Alabama's special teams unit is an underrated storyline heading into spring training, as it must replace the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in kicker Will Reichard and find consistency, and ideally explosiveness, in the return game.

What is also striking is that it is a relatively young staff: 39.5 years old (not including DeBoer). By comparison, the average age of Alabama's workforce in 2023 was 43 years old. The only staffer over 50 is Kapilovic (55), while DeBoer (49), Gillespie (44) and Roach (40) are the only coaches at least 40 years old. The average age of the defensive staff is 37.2 years old, with Roach being the only defensive coach who is at least 40 years old. Still, there is high-level experience in a seemingly short amount of time, as Wommack (South Alabama) and Linguist (Buffalo) were head coaches at Group of 5 programs before joining Alabama.

The 2024 season will be a first for DeBoer as a head coach as he will not have Ryan Grubb on his offensive staff. DeBoer and Grubbs' relationship dates back more than a decade, and together they masterminded several explosive offenses, most notably last season in Washington. Grubb was Alabama's offensive coordinator for a short time before taking the offensive coordinator position with the Seattle Seahawks and bringing along offensive line coach Scott Huff. DeBoer elevated a familiar face, Sheridan, to coach the line.

It's important to note that while Grubb is a big loss, DeBoer is the system. Just like when Alabama changed coordinators under Saban, the foundation of Nick Saban's defense or Alabama's offense didn't change. The violation is what the violation is, and it is the coordinator's job to execute it and innovate within the boundaries. Sheridan, who coached under DeBoer at Indiana and Washington, will be the team's play-caller in 2024, DeBoer confirmed Wednesday in an interview with ESPN's Chris Low. Sheridan was Indiana's play-caller from 2020 to 2021.

Ellis and Chris Kapilovic are interesting additions. Ellis is a Georgia native and former quarterback at UAB (2007-2011). He has never coached tight ends, but has worked with every other skill group (quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers) as a position coach and the past two seasons as the Georgia Southerns' offensive coordinator, all at age 35. No. 4 nationally in passing yards per game (329.8) and No. 18 in total yards per game (466.7).

Kapilovic has held several position titles in recent seasons, including offensive line coach, offensive coordinator, assistant head coach and assistant head coach, and that level of experience is a valuable asset to a young offensive staff. Notably, Kapilovic played a key role in two of his previous program's most successful seasons: 2015 North Carolina and 2021 Michigan State, both 11-win teams. With Kapilovic as offensive coordinator, UNC boasted the No. 9 scoring offense nationally (40.7) while averaging nearly as many rushing yards (224.7) and passing yards (266.2) per game.

He was the offensive line coach at Michigan State, which was built on the running back of Doak Walker Award winner Kenneth Walker. On the face of it, Elli's strength in the passing game and Kapilovic's prowess in running and overall experience fit well with the attacking staff already in place. There's no reason to believe that innovation under DeBoer won't continue with two former coordinators joining the staff.

The defense is moving to a new system under Wommack, and only Hitschler has coached with him before (South Alabama, 2016-17), so it will be a learning experience within the system and with each other, starting in spring training. The fact that there are three coaches with coordinator distinction indicates that it will be a collaborative effort week to week with Wommack in the lead.

Like Grubb, projected linebackers coach William Inge had an extensive history with DeBoer at multiple programs, but he opted to join Tennessee's staff on Monday. Outside of continuity, the biggest loss is that Inge is an experienced special teams coach, which would have been an asset on game days with Nunez filling the role of analyst.

Give DeBoer credit for replacing Inge quickly and doing so with a young, up-and-coming coach in Robinson. The former Georgia player has deep SEC ties with previous stops at Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida and Auburn. This institutional knowledge, both in the field and beyond, is an asset to DeBoer.

Overall, on-field coaching is at the forefront of the conversation with the staff, but equally important is talent acquisition, and this is the biggest question mark for DeBoer and the coaching staff. Alabama had the No. 1 recruiting class almost every year under Saban, and the ability (or inability) to land top class prospects will largely characterize the DeBoer era. There have been some good early returns, like getting back five-star Ryan Williams and adding some pieces through the transfer portal, but the 2025 high school cycle is one of the most important for Alabama in recent years following Saban's retirement.

Gillespie and Roach are proven recruiters who won high-level battles under Saban. But no other assistant has landed a five-star recruit, even though very few of them coached for programs competing for that caliber of athlete. A few names that recruited well under those circumstances:

Hitschler served as the lead recruiter for six of Wisconsin's 22 signees in the class of 2024. He is a Pennsylvania native with strong ties to the East Coast.

Kapilovic signed eight top-200 prospects while in North Carolina at a variety of positions, including offensive line, running back and wide receiver from states such as North Carolina, Florida and Arizona.

Shepherd played a key role in Williams' re-recruitment and won several recruiting battles at Purdue for blue chip prospects, including current NFL players David Bell and Rondale Moore.

That said, completing the 2024 cycle in the spring term, building an elite 2025 class and on-field cohesion will be a work in progress and in many ways a microcosm of Alabama's 2024 season. The continuity in which the program flourished under Saban has been replaced by a rebuild of sorts where DeBoer has implemented his foundation, which included reshaping a roster that saw a lot of turnover and a few iterations of his original staff with hires, subsequent departures and back. -fill with other candidates.

That process will continue through 15 spring training sessions, but will be an ongoing topic throughout the season. There's no way Alabama won't be a finished product against A-Day or the opener in August, but it doesn't have to be. If the 2023 season is any indication, the path to success is consistent growth culminating in a late-season surge, which in the new 12-team College Football Playoff format should have the Crimson Tide in a familiar spot: competing for the play-off position. .

