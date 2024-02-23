Minnesota girls hockey Class 2A quarterfinals. Follow the matches here.





For complete coverage of the 1A quarterfinals, tap here And here. Today's schedule: No. 2 Hill Murray 8, Roseau 2 No. 3 Andover 6, Rosemount 0 No. 1 Minnetonka (25-2-1) vs. Maple Grove (20-7-1), 6 p.m. No. No. 4 Edina (21-6-1) vs. No. 5 Northfield (27-1), 8 p.m. Game 2 / 3:25 PM Andover shuts out Rosemount Andover's defensive corps played as well as advertised, leading the Huskies to a 6-0 shutout of Rosemount in the second Class 2A quarterfinal played Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center. No. 3 Andover (22-4-3) bottled up the Irish (14-10-5), getting two goals from defenseman Cailin Mumm (signed from the University of St. Thomas). Her fellow blueliners Mackenzie Jones (verbal commitment to Wisconsin) and Courtney Little (verbal commitment to University of St. Thomas) helped keep Rosemount to 11 shots on goal. BOX SCORE: Andover 6, Rosemount 0 Game 2s three stars Cailin Mumm, Andover: The senior defender helped eliminate Rosemount and added two goals himself. Maya Engler, Andover: The junior forward celebrated her birthday with two goals. Clairebella Hills, Andover: Only a sophomore, she played well enough to record an 11-save shutout. Game 2s key numbers 17: Maya Engler's age as of her birthday on Thursday 3: Friday's semifinal marks the third Andover-versus-Hill-Murray meeting this season. The teams split the first two games. “We're excited; we're ready to play them,” Andover senior forward Nora Sauer said. 0: Shots on goal Andover allowed in the third period against Rosemount. Game 1 / 1:15 p.m Hill-Murray softened by Roseau Hill-Murray eased any tension almost immediately following its Class 2A state tournament quarterfinal matchup with Roseau. Three goals from Pioneer in the first period secured an 8-2 victory. Roseau (18-11) remained dangerous throughout, but the Rams lacked the scoring firepower to prevent an upset. Cutting their deficit to 3-1 and later to 5-2 after goals from Ella Ketring and Jasmine Hovda, the Rams conceded goals on the next shift to No. 2 Hill-Murray (24-3-1). The Pioneers' Jaycee Chatleain finished with a hat trick in the third period. Five of her teammates combined for five goals. BOX SCORE: Hill-Murray 8, Roseau 2 Game 1s three stars Chloe Boreen, Hill-Murray: Scored two goals, including one with a memorable backhand late in the second period. Jasmine Hovda, Roseau: Beat pioneers Grace Zhan, finalist for the 2024 Senior Goalie of the Year, with one shot, despite having a cast on her broken left hand. Emily Pohl, Hill-Murray: Scored her family's first goal in about 25 years. The freshman forward's parents are Pioneers cohead coaches Johnny and Krissy [Wendell] Pohl. Game 1s key numbers 12: The total number of seconds elapsed on the two goals Hill-Murray scored in response to Roseau goals. 2: Seniors on Roseau's roster. 1: Player on Hill-Murray's roster (Chloe Boreen) with previous state tournament experience. Tournament information * Check out today's games for free at NSPN.TV. Here you will find the schedule and livestream links. The semi-finals and finals are on Ch. 45. * Live stats for the game in progress. *Tournament Brackets: Class 2A | Class 1A. Buy tickets here. * Download and print the tournament program *Star Tribune high school sports page.

