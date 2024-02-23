Oregon State University Athletics







February 21, 2024 10:00 AM PT Arlington, Texas Globe Life Field

RHP Also Latterie (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Jacob Rogers (0-0, 40.50) Oregon State (4-0) vs. Texas Tech (3-1)February 21, 2024 10:00 AM PT Arlington, Texas Globe Life FieldRHP(0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Jacob Rogers (0-0, 40.50) The game

Oregon State plays the first of four games in Arlington this week against Texas Tech Wednesday. The first pitch at Globe Life Field is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT (noon in Texas). Radio

The game will be broadcast live on the Beaver Sports Network throughout the state of Oregon. Josh Worden will call the action. Listen online

Watch the game online by visiting osubeavers.com and find the live broadcast on Oregon State's baseball schedule page. The game can be listened to via the Varsity Network, which is available to users with smartphones and tablets. Download the free Varsity Network application for live games and archived broadcasts. Television

The match will not be broadcast. Live video

There is no live video planned for the match. Live stats

Live stats for the game can be accessed by clicking the live stats link on the baseball schedule page at osubeavers.com. Last game

Oregon State scored two in the first inning and held a 4-1 lead after four innings en route to a 6-1 victory over Minnesota Monday in Surprise, Arizona. A look at the notable Beaver results from the win.

Travis Bazzana : 2×3, 2 R, RBI, BB, 3B

Micah McDowell : 1×4, 2 RBI, BB

Trent Caraway : 2×4, 2 R

Kellan Oakes : 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 SO, W

Stephen Montgomery : 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 SO

Drew Talavs : 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 SO Notables from the state of Oregon

Oregon State and Texas Tech meet for the fourth time on Wednesday. All three previous meetings were also at neutral locations.

The Beavers have a 2-1 lead in the all-time series.

The last meeting was a 9-6 win by the Beavers in 2009. Current Beaver assistant coach Joey Wong led off and played briefly in the win, going 2-for-4 with a run scored, two runs batted in and a walk. Future Major League players Stefen Romero and Josh Osich also played in the game.

Oregon State last played a Big 12 Conference team in 2021, defeating TCU 3-2 in the 2021 Fort Worth Regional.

All four of Oregon State's wins to date have come by pitchers making their OSU debuts in their respective games: Aiden May (February 16), Chase Reynolds (February 17), Bridger Holmes (February 18) and Kellan Oakes (February 19).

Of the Beavers' 36 innings so far this season, 22 2/3 (62.9 percent) have been pitched by first-year Beavers.

Travis Bazzana , Micah McDowell , Trent Caraway And Brady Kasper have each batted safely in all four matches this season.

Bazzana was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on Monday and Perfect Game Co-National Player of the Week on Tuesday. Bazzana is 9-for-16 (.556) with a double, triple, home run and seven RBI this season.

Kasper, meanwhile, has a nine-game hit streak dating back to last season. He went 12-for-32 during the streak and scored 14 runs with two doubles, a triple and three home runs.

Oregon State is second in the nation with 14 home runs, two fewer than Duke's 16.

The Beavers also rank third with a slugging percentage of .746.

Bazzana is tied for fourth with three home runs. Gavin Turley meanwhile ranks 11th with nine RBI.

Oregon State has scored first in all four games this season and is 90-31 (.743) during the Mitch Canham era.

The Beavers are also 7-2 when they play under Canham on Wednesday.

OSU has a .388 batting average on balls in play this season.

Oregon State's .221 batting average is tied with Utah for the lowest in the Pac-12.

Oregon State has outscored its opponents 23-4 in the first four innings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://osubeavers.com/news/2024/2/20/baseball-beavers-take-on-texas-tech-in-wednesday-matchup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos