Swiatek races to the Dubai semi-finals, while double faults Gauff | Tennis

Top seed Iga Swiatek recorded a 6-3, 6-2 win over Zheng Qinwen to reach the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the United Arab Emirates.
Swiatek saved all three break points she faced and broke Zheng three times to beat the Australian Open finalist in 86 minutes. She won all six of their meets.
She has a lot of power and a great topspin. You have to be ready for that, Swiatek said of Zheng. She really wants to be proactive, so you have to keep up the intensity. I did that during our matches.
Swiatek hit 17 winners and 10 unforced errors. Zheng had 19 and 18 respectively, but she only scored 48% of her first serves.
Swiatek will face Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya, who overcame a tough first set to earn a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over third seed Coco Gauff. Kalinskaya took advantage of eight double faults from Gauff and won her match in 2 hours and 17 minutes.
After the match, Kalinskaya quickly turned her attention to Swiatek. I played double against [Swiatek] a long time ago, Kalinskaya said. I'm super excited about it [Friday]. I will try to recover. I've never played against her in singles.
Also on Thursday, Romania's Sorana Cirstea dropped the first set and trailed 5-1 in the second before rallying for a 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2 victory over Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova from Czech Republic.
This has to be the biggest comeback of my career, Cirstea said after winning the match in 2 hours and 41 minutes. Honestly, on a set and 5-1 [down]I didn't really think about winning anymore. I was like, make it more fun for the crowd, try to make it a little longer, try to give them a little more fun tennis. I still don't know how I did it.
Cirstea fired aces to save two match points when trailing 5-1 in the second set. She saved another with a volley at 5-2. Seventh-seeded Vondrousova lost six match points on her way to defeat.
Cirstea will continue her quest for a title when she takes on unseeded Italian Jasmine Paolini, who advanced via walkover after fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan withdrew due to a gastrointestinal illness.
Cameron Norrie remains on course to defend his Rio Open title after reaching the quarter-finals. The British No. 1 won last year's tournament in Brazil and his path to repeating his glory opened earlier this week when top seed Carlos Alcaraz withdrew due to injury. And he made light work of Chilean Tomas Barrios Vera on clay, dropping two games in a 6-1, 6-1 win.
Barrios Vera, ranked 120 in the world, was no match for the Norrie, who overcame an early break change to play four straight games and win the first set. Another run of four games on the spin was enough to get the job done with little fuss and set up a quarter-final meeting with Thiago Seyboth Wild.
I played really well and was accurate, I hit the lines and was able to control the games, Norrie told Sky Sports. I enjoyed it, waiting last night, it rained a lot and I had to come out and reset and I was able to do that, so I was very pleased.
I continue to focus on myself and my level and want to ensure that I conduct my matches accordingly. It is heavy, it is humid, there has been a lot of rain and the clay is heavy. It's not easy here, but I feel like I can play well when the matches are long.
Meanwhile, Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis comfortably defeated Dan Evans 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals of Mexico's ATP Los Cabos. The victory, which lasted just over two hours, marks his second successive victory against a British opponent. The Australian defeated world number 53, Jack Draper, earlier this week.
Kokkinakis reached his first tour-level quarterfinal since early 2023, completing a win with five aces, compared to three for Evans. Evans hit three double faults during the match, while Kokkinakis had the best of the clutch moments, saving four of the five break points against him. The loss also marks Evan's third loss to the Australian.
In the next round, Kokkinakis will play world number 6 Alexander Zverev and the top seed in Los Cabos.
