China is making progress on two fronts in the Busan table tennis scene
BUSAN – China has advanced to the last four in both men's and women's team events, while the women's semi-finalists were confirmed at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals on Thursday.
Unlike the nail-biting 3-2 victory in the men's team semi-final in Chengdu two years ago, China recorded an outright victory this time, but the process did not go as the score reflected.
Fan Zhendong withstood Japanese teenager Sora Matsushima's challenge to come out on top in four matches, with the first three games decided by a two-point margin.
Trailing 7-10 in the first game, Matsushima saved three game points before cruising to a 13-11 victory.
The 33rd-ranked Matsushima showed off his skills at rallies, with his spectacular shots drawing cheers at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center. The 16-year-old again showed his tenacity and came back from 6-10 down to force a 10-10 draw, but the top-ranked Chinese paddler kept his cool and prevailed 12-10 as the clash resumed reached level.
Matsushima gained the upper hand with his attacking firepower and led 9-6 at one point in the third game, but Fan demonstrated his status by turning the tide at 12-10.
In the fourth game, Fan regained his superior position, as the world number 1 completed his victory at 11-6.
“Matsushima played great today and I felt a lot of pressure from him,” Fan admitted.
Similar to their match at the previous edition's event in Chengdu, it took Wang Chuqin and Tomokazu Harimoto four games to decide the outcome, while it was Wang who celebrated his comeback victory, 8-11, 11-2, 11- 7, 11-6 .
“He has been in good form recently and had some quality shots against other players, so I have made good preparations for any problems,” Wang said.
Ma Long won 11-9, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9 against world number 74 Hiroto Shinozuka to secure her place in China's semi-finals.
China will wait for the winner between South Korea and Denmark on Friday to compete for a place in the final.
“The upcoming matches could be tougher, so we must make every effort to tackle the coming difficulties,” Ma said.
France also secured passage to the semi-finals in Busan with a 3-1 win against Portugal. Felix Lebrun, number 6 in the world, became the star of the show. He helped France restore parity with a straight win against Tiago Apolonia and capped off the victory by accounting for Marcos Freitas 3-1.
France's semi-final opponent will be decided between Germany and Chinese Taipei.
On the women's side, South Korea changed the order of play, with eighth-place Shin Yu-bin finishing third for the first time in the Busan tournament.
China's Sun Yingsha showed no mercy to Lee Zi-on in the opener, taking eight straight points at the start on his way to an 11-1 victory in the first game. Sun was too strong for the home player to control as the top-ranked paddler fully unleashed her attacking firepower and prevailed 11-5, 11-1 to put the reigning champions ahead.
Facing South Korea's No. 1 player Jeon Ji-hee, who had not dropped any of her previous six sets prior to Thursday's action, Chen Meng continued to apply pressure in the first game for an 11-5 win.
Jeon reduced the deficit 6-7 in the second game, but Chen pulled away to emerge victorious 11-7. The Olympic champions then got the ball rolling, coming from 5-8 down to win 11-9 in the third game to extend China's lead.
South Korea's hopes of a comeback depended entirely on Shin, but world number 2 Wang Yidi refused to offer her opponent any of that and completed the job by winning 11-5, 11-3 in the first two games. win and save one game point. for a 12-10 win in the third.
France and Germany were also involved in a full-scale duel on Thursday. Although Nina Mittelham scored two points for Germany, all three French players contributed to see their side through.
Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong, China went head-to-head in the decider, before Hong Kong, China emerged victorious with a more balanced performance.
With 10th-ranked player Cheng I-ching twice gaining the upper hand, Chinese Taipei came from behind twice to force a deciding set, while the team effort paid off for Hong Kong, China, where the three players Doo Hi Kem, Lee Ho Ching and Zhu Chengzhu each collected one point for the win.
Japan, the number two of the past four editions, defeated Romania in straight sets.
China will meet France in the semi-finals on Friday, while Japan will face Hong Kong, China.
