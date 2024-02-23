India vs. England fourth test series: how to watch cricket in the US





Captain Rohit Sharma and the rest of the Indian cricket team will take on England tomorrow in the fourth match of the India vs. England Test Series. (R.SATISH BABU/AFP via Getty Images) Cricket fans, are you ready? England continue in a five-match Test Series against India tomorrow, with India winning the Test Series 2-1. The third match gave India the largest ever winning margin, winning by 434 runs. Heading into the fourth game, both teams are left with a few key players. India's KL Rahul will remain out of the Test series, as will England's Jack Leach. India also released star speedster Jasprit Bumrah from the squad for the fourth match. The fourth Test Series match will begin on Friday, February 23, starting at 11am ET. Are you ready to tune in? Here's how to watch the India vs. England Test Series 2024 in Ranchi, including how to stream games for free, cricket game schedule and more. How to watch India vs. cricket series England in the US can watch: You can watch cricket coverage on Willow TV, the only dedicated cricket channel in North America. Willow TV is available as direct subscriptionor as an add-on via popular streaming platforms such as Sling or DirecTV. How to watch the Cricket World Cup from the US for free: Don't want to subscribe to Sling or Willow TV to watch the England vs India cricket test series? In India, residents can watch all games for free via JioCinema. And if you live in the US, you still can current as if you were somewhere else using a VPN. (ExpressVPN) In India, viewers can tune in to the India vs England Test series completely free JioCinema. But ExpressVPN offers borderless internet, meaning US viewers can tune in to international shows, movies and sporting events, rather than paying for US coverage. All you have to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location to India and then search for the games JioCinema. ExpressVPN's added protection, speed, and range of location options make it a great choice for novice VPN users looking to expand their streaming capabilities, plus it's Engadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN's 12-month plan. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you're nervous about trying a VPN. $6.67/month with ExpressVPN India vs England 2024 Cricket Test Series Schedule: Always oriental February 23-27 4th Test (Ranchi): 11am ET March 7-11 5th Test (Dharamsala): 11am ET Starting teams of the 2024 Test Series between India and England India captain Rohit Sharma (right) will lead his side for the India vs. England Test Series. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav) India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar , Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar England: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Shoaib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Dan Lawrence

