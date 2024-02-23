Players can sign up for EA Sports' 'College Football 25'

Connect with us

Just like the old EA Sports intro would read, all FBS teams are once again: “in the game.”

Last week, the video game maker revealed that its beloved college football game would return this summer with EA Sports' “College Football 25.”

On Thursday, EA Sports announced that all 134 FBS teams will be featured in the new game, allowing more than 11,000 players to sign up for inclusion. Players from FBS teams can sign up to participate in the video game as early as Thursday.

Players who participate in the game are compensated, allowing college athletes to receive money for being part of a video game for the first time. The student-athletes who approve having their name, image and likeness appear in the game will receive $600 and a copy of the game, an EA spokesperson told ESPN.

Once players opt in, they do not have to do so again to be included in future games during their college careers, although they can opt out of having their name, image and likeness borrowed in future editions of the game. Players who choose not to be included in the game will be replaced with a generic avatar, similar to how Barry Bonds was portrayed in MLB video games. EA Sports will use the program's strengths and weaknesses over the past decade to determine the overall rating of players not in the game.

Players wishing to participate in the game are encouraged to sign up via Learfield's COMPASS NIL app by April 30. OneTeam Partners handles the player licensing for the game.

“We're very proud that we're going to be the largest program, probably the highest-spending program,” EA Sports vice president of business development Sean O'Brien told ESPN. “And truly an inclusive opportunity with an equitable distribution of resources across the board.”

Now, players in EA Sports “College Football 25” may not look quite like themselves. Facial scans for individual players will not be available for this year's version of the game because it would be too difficult to implement that many facial scans in such a short period of time, O'Brient told ESPN. However, EA Sports wants to work with programs to accurately represent players in the game.

EA Sports confirmed earlier in February that EA Sports College Football 25 would be released in the summer as planned. On February 15, it shared its first teaser trailer for the game, featuring mockups of school traditions, mascots, and other things that will appear in the game. Full details of the game will be released in May.

When EA Sports announced in February 2021 that it would resume production of college football video games for the first time since 2013, there was some skepticism that not every team would be involved. EA Sports immediately partnered with Collegiate Licensing Company, an NCAA licensing group that includes more than 100 programs, but not some other top programs like Notre Dame and USC.

Notre Dame appeared to be one of the last ones standing for involvement in the new NCAA Football series. But it was featured in the teaser trailer last week and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick confirmed that the program would be featured in the game on Tuesday.

Players from the Army, Navy and Air Force are expected to be included in the game even though they are not allowed to accept NIL compensation.

Popular game modes from the previous NCAA football series, such as Dynasty Mode and Road to Glory, are reportedly expected to be included in the game. It is also reportedly expected that some new developments in the college football world since the last time EA Sports released a college football video game, such as the College Football Playoff and the transfer portal, will be included in the game.

