Women's tennis heads to Ohio for a trio of matches





KALAMAZOO, Mich. The Western Michigan women's tennis team hits the road this weekend, playing at Youngstown State on Friday and playing Cleveland State and St. Bonaventure in Cleveland on Saturday. The Broncos will take on the Penguins on Friday at 11 a.m. and then head to Cleveland to take on the Vikings on Saturday at 10 a.m. and SBU later in the afternoon at 2 p.m. LAST WEEK The Broncos remained undefeated at home and improved to 4-0 after a 6-1 win over Oakland at West Hills Athletic Club. The win was the sixth overall this season for WMU. GET ON Western Michigan was without its top two singles players Lindsey Zieglar And Karin Hamilton in the match against Oakland, but the team responded to the competition when everyone in singles was moved up. Senior Valeria Monko was ranked No. 1 and earned a 6-4, 6-1 victory. Polina Khotko advanced to No. 2 and earned a 6-1, 6-2 victory. Freshman Julia Fazier played her first collegiate dual-match singles match, picking up a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 6, while Maya Perkucin was ranked number 5 and won 6-2, 6-3. A LOOK AT THE MATCH The Penguins enter Friday's game at 2-7 on the season and recently snapped a six-game losing streak after beating Bowling Green on Feb. 11. YSU last played last Friday, losing 4-3 at Ball State. The Vikings are also coming off a win over the Falcons, winning 6-1 at home last Friday. CSU is 5-3 overall this season, but has played the majority of its games away from home with just a 1-1 record in Cleveland. The Bonnies are 4-6 this season and have won their last two games, beating Niagara (4-3) and Slippery Rock (6-1) last weekend. ON THE ROAD AGAIN Western Michigan hits the road again next week for WMU's Spring Break, traveling to Arizona to take on the Wildcats on March 2 and Nevada on March 3.

