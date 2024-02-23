NEWHA First Round: Women's hockey gears up for opening round against Assumption

EASTON, Mass. (February 22, 2024) – After being picked to finish third overall in the Women's Hockey Alliance of New England (NEWHA) Preseason Coaches' Poll, the Stonehill College women's hockey team has secured the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 Assumption University in an opening round best of three series kicking off on Friday, February 24 at 7 p.m. . is free to enter and streamed every day on NEC Front Row.

“The group has worked extremely hard and smart so far,” the head coach said Lee-J Mirasolo. “Playoff hockey is thrilling and exciting. It's also a different beast – we're all working with a blank slate and have to be ready to compete every night. We're focusing on one day at a time to prepare for the Ascension and the match will be great as both teams are playing their best hockey right now.”

The Skyhawks finished the 2023-2024 regular season with an overall record of 17-15-2, while posting a mark of 17-9-2 against conference opponents. Stonehill's overall record matches that of the first regular season a season ago, when they finished fourth in the NEWHA standings.



Petford leads the team with 28 points this season, from 14 goals and 14 assists. (Photo credit Bob Blanchard).

With Stonehill in its second year as a women's hockey program and Assumption in its first, the two teams will meet for only the fifth time, starting with Friday's quarterfinals. In the previous four meetings, the Skyhawks had a 3-1 record, while Stonehill had also earned a two games to none lead over Assumption in games played at Bridgewater Ice Arena.

The senior captain helped pave the way for Stonehill's offense to defeat the Greyhounds 14-10 Paige Whalewho has collected five points from four goals and an assist in the previous four games.

The Skyhawks will look to their top scorer in his second year Alexis Petford and their top line of junior Josie Mendesson together with the second duo of Maddison Achtyl And Lily Geist to set the offensive tone.

Mendeszoon, Achtyl and Geist led Stonehill's line combinations this season, collecting 57 points, which is good for 27 percent of the team's point total. Mendeszoon and Achtyl also finished the regular season with career-highs across the board.

Mendeszoon recorded 19 points from six goals and 13 assists with a +14 on-ice rating to lead the team. The junior forward from Methuen, Mass., was also recognized as the NEWHA Player of the Week on Jan. 17 after recording four assists against Assumption the last time the two teams met.

Achtyl scored a career-high 12 goals and dished out nine assists for a career-high 21 points in one season. The Buffalo, N.Y., native also tied for sixth nationally with two shorthanded goals. After lighting the lamp for one of those shorthanded goals in overtime against Saint Michael's College on November 4, Achtyl earned NEWHA Player of the Week honors for her first appearance against the Purple Knights, marking her first career four-point game registered. In her four games against the Greyhounds, Achtyl had three goals and was an overall +1 on the ice.

Petford was the leading point-getter for the Skyhawks in the program's infancy. After a season in which she tied for the nation's lead in goals, the sophomore forward from Balgonie, Saskatchewan, led the Skyhawks again this season with 28 points on 14 goals and 14 assists. Throughout the 2023-2024 season, Petford posted record-breaking streaks several times, including a nine-game winning streak from October 7 to November 4 and, most recently, a six-game goal streak from January 19. until February 3. After the month-long break in December, Petford caught fire, leading her team with 12 points through the second half of the regular season and earning herself NEWHA January Player of the Month honors.

Sophomore netminder Eva Stone is having a career season for the Skyhawks. The North Billerica, Massachusetts native has recorded 11 wins with three shutouts on the season after recording a .917 save percentage on 517 total saves. Stone also finished fourth in the regular season in the NEWHA rankings overall (2.30) and in conference goals against average (1.84). Stone became the program leader in single-season (3) and career shutouts (5) after her back-to-back clean sheet against Post on Jan. 5-6.



Stone ranks fourth in NEWHA in overall (2.30) and conference (1.84) GAA. (Photo credit Mary Gettens).

As a team, Stonehill ranks in the top 15 in the nation in goals (88), ahead of nationally ranked opponents including Minnesota Duluth (No. 8), UConn (No. 11), St. Cloud State (No. 10), Northeastern (No. 12), Princeton (No. 13), Yale (No. 14) and Penn State (No. 15). On the defensive side of the ice, the Skyhawks have had one of the best penalty kill units in the country all season, ranking eighth in the NCAA Division I standings with a penalty kill percentage of .893. Additionally, Stonehill has also found the back of the net three times while coming up short (two off Achtyl's stick) to finish tied for 12th in the country.

For Assumption, the Greyhounds are followed by first-year classmates Jenna Chaplain And Alexa Hanrahan, who lead the team with 18 and 19 points respectively. Hanrahan is the team's biggest threat in terms of goals, paving the way with ten goals this season, while Chaplain is the main distributor, dishing out thirteen assists all year. Between the pipes, junior Carissa Mudrak is Assumption head coach Jack Sweeney's go-to netminder, with a team-best 2.49 GAA and .926 save percentage over 23 appearances in goal.

Puck drop for Friday's series opener in Bridgewater, Mass., between the Skyhawks and Greyhounds is scheduled for 7 p.m., with game two following on Saturday at 3 p.m. If necessary, if the series is tied after two games, there will be a decisive match on Sunday, starting at 1:30 PM.

Quarterfinals – February 23-25, 2024 – Best-of-Three/Higher Seed Hosts

No. 8, Saint Michael's College at No. 1, Long Island University

No. 7, Post University at No. 2, Saint Anselm College

No. 6, Assumption University at No. 3, Stonehill College

No. 5, Franklin Pierce University and No. 4, Sacred Heart University

Semifinals – March 2, 2024 (Single Elimination/Location of the Top Two Seeds Remaining)

Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed

Second lowest remaining seed at the second highest remaining seed

Championship Match – March 9, 2024 (Single Game/Highest Ranked Hosts)

Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed

For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media at Tweet, Facebook And Instagram. Fans can also check out the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile apppowered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.