Ostrowski leads record day at MPSF swimming championship





ST. GEORGE, Utah The records continued to fall as the University of Hawaii swimming teams extended their lead in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Swimming Championship Thursday in St. George, Utah. UH junior Karol Ostrowski lowered the school record in the 50-yard freestyle in each of his three swims Thursday to help the Rainbow Warriors gain a commanding lead in the team standings at the midway point of the conference meet. UH enters Friday's events with 369 points, followed by Incarnate Word with 243. The UH women's team claimed three silver medals on the second day of competition at the Utah Tech Human Performance Center and also finished the day at the top of the team standings. The Rainbow Wahine scored 384 points, with UC Davis coming in second with 343 and UC Santa Barbara third at 216. Ostrowski started his day by breaking the UH 50 free record with a time of 19.55 seconds in the preliminaries of the Thursday morning session. In the evening, Ostrowski, Jakub Ksiazek , Jordan Meacham And Grant Stoddard combined to win the 200 free relay in 1 minute, 16.75 seconds, setting the school and MPSF championship records. They also earned an NCAA A time to clinch an automatic berth in the NCAA Championships in May. Ostrowski's opening leg of 19.37 set the tone for the relay, lowering the record of 50 free again. Ksiazek and Meacham extended UH's lead and Stoddard charged to the finish in the anchor leg to break the Warriors' previous school record of 1:18.27 at the SMU Invitational on Nov. 16 and BYU's MPSF Championship record of 1:18.07. 2022. The victory was the Warriors' third relay victory of the meet, all in record times. On Wednesday, they set school records in the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays. The new 50 free mark stood for about 100 minutes before Ostrowski capped the evening by leading the Warriors to a 1-2-3 finish in the 50 free finals, once again setting the school record with a time of 7:30 p.m. Ksiazek claimed the silver with a time of 19.50, also finishing under the previous UH record of 19.57 held by Thomas Winkler since February 24, 2006. Stoddard completed the UH podium sweep with a time of 19.64 and Meacham placed fifth at 19.81. The top three were all NCAA B-cut times. Mario Surkovic added silver to UH's total in the men's 200 individual medley with a time of 1:45.92. The Rainbow Wahine opened the evening session with a silver medal in the 200 free relay. The team of Zofia Tyminska , Holly Nelson , Anna Frederik And Mira Sell finished in a second-best 1:30.52, finishing just behind UC San Diego (1:29.96). Selling again earned silver in the 200 IM with a time of 2:01.96 and Nelson also earned silver with a season-best 22.73 in the 50 free. The MPSF Championship continues on Friday with the third day of competition. Preliminaries begin at 7:00 a.m. Hawai'i Time and finals begin at 3:00 p.m. Titles in the men's and women's 100 butterfly, 400 IM, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke and 400 medley relay will be awarded. Team classification (men)

1. Water – 369 2. Word Incarnate – 243

3. UC Santa Barbara – 220

4. Cal Poly-206

5. CSU Bakersfield 165

6. UC San Diego 123

7. Pacific Ocean – 109 Team classification (women)

1. Water – 384 2. UC Davis 343

3. UC Santa Barbara – 216

4.UC San Diego 203

5. CSU Bakersfield 132

6. Peperdine 128

7. Cal Poly 110

8.UC San Diego 81

9. Pacific Ocean – 53

10. Word Incarnate – 44 #GoBows

