A couple books 51 consecutive cruises because it's cheaper than paying for a retirement home





A retired couple has taken an extreme measure to save money on their pension. Marty and Jess Ansen from Australia realized they could actually save money on their retirement by not going to a retirement home. While that may seem obvious, the catch is what they did instead of a retirement home. The pair always enjoyed going on cruises together, and realized they would actually spend less by simply booking 51 cruises in a row instead of going to a retirement home. Considering how expensive cruises are, it says a lot about how outrageously good social care is when not just one cruise, but 51 of them works out cheaper. The pair were forced back to dry land during the coronavirus pandemic and were desperate to get back out to sea. In June last year they boarded the Coral Princess ship, where they enjoyed wonderful entertainment, buffets and table tennis matches. Now, over a year later, the couple is still on the road. Marty said A current issue: “I finally said to my agent, 'Look, whatever comes, book it,' and that's how it became such a long cruise.” The pair play table tennis every morning. Credit: 9News They ended up booking 51 consecutive cruises, which meant they would stay on board longer than anyone else on the ship – including the captain. “The wheels are changing, but we're staying on board,” said Marty, while Jess added: “We welcome the different captains on board.” Ren van Rooyen is the hotel manager on board the Coral Princess ship and said Jess and Marty are the most dedicated passengers they have. “We always joke that I leave and come back and it's like I'm coming to visit my family – my mum and dad again – they're like my second mum and dad on board,” Van Rooyen said. All their meals are included in the cruise, as well as daily cleaning in their bedroom. This convinced the pair that cruising will be cheaper than paying for a retirement home. They booked 51 consecutive cruises. Credit: 9News They can also build strong bonds with the staff on board. Last month the crew surprised Jess on board for her birthday. Some guys might be ready to get back on solid ground after a week, but not Jess and Marty. The couple has also created a routine to keep themselves entertained and healthy. They start each day with an hour of table tennis together, with Jess saying: “We do it together and we have a lot of fun.” The great-grandmother added that the games are the perfect exercise before a day of enjoying the cruise buffets. With more than 450 days of non-stop cruising under their belts, Jess and Marty have said they would continue the voyages for the rest of their lives, if that were possible.

