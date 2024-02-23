Kansas State University





LUBBOCK, Texas The K-State track and field teams will compete in the two-day Big 12 Championship on Friday and Saturday (Feb. 23-24) at the Sports Performance Center in Lubbock, Texas. The K-State track and field teams will compete in the two-day Big 12 Championship on Friday and Saturday (Feb. 23-24) at the Sports Performance Center in Lubbock, Texas. The combined events begin Friday morning at 10 a.m. CT with the women's pentathlon, 60-meter hurdles. Field events begin at 3:00 PM with the women's weight throw and pole vault, and track events at 3:10 PM with the women's preliminary mile. The day's events will be streamed live on ESPN+. The championship was also hosted by the Red Raiders last year, with the K-State men and women both finishing in 8th placeethe men with 29 points, the women with 38. Three school record holders are in the Big 12 top-10 rankings, looking for a spot on the podium. Junior Monique Hardie leads the women in the weight throw at 22.13m/72-7.25, senior Kade McCall in the men's weight throw at 21.75m/71-4.25 at No. 4, and the men's 4×400 relay team of seniors Eugene Oma , Kyle Gale , Jaimie Grandma and freshmen Tavon Underwood at No. 2, behind only Texas, at 3:04.84. Other notable 'Cats' are included in both the men's and women's conference rankings. For the women, second year Sharie Enoe is ranked No. 3 in the women's high jump with a season's best height of 1.88 m/6-2, juniors Shalom Olotu is tied at No. 7 in the long jump with a distance of 6.20m/20-4.25 and seniors Urte Bacianskaite is ranked No. 4 in the women's pentathlon with 4,094 points. Among the men, Gale again has a top position in the 400 meter sprint at number 1. 5 in 46.15 seconds. Sophomore Aaron Antoine is not. 5 in the high jump with his height of 2.19 m/7-2.25. Junior Emil Uhlin is not. 4 in the heptathlon with 5,595 points. In the final competition of the regular season, the Steve Miller Invitational, several Wildcats set new personal bests, including the junior high jump Madelyn McCabe And Bryce Collins . McCabe jumped a height of 1.75 m/5-9, Collins over 2.10 m/6-10.75, both new records since participating in 2021. This is how you follow the 'Cats': For complete information on the K-State Track and Field and Cross Country Teams, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team's social media channels at X (formerly Twitter), Wires, Facebook And Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2024/2/22/track-field-k-state-to-compete-in-big-12-indoor-championship-in-lubbock The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos