Colquitt tennis teams prepare to face Lowndes, Camden | Local sports





MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County tennis teams took some time off after hosting Coffee on Feb. 15, but will meet with two Region 1-7A opponents next week. Both the boys and girls teams dropped their region openers at Richmond Hill on Feb. 9 and will look to get back on track on Tuesday at Lowndes and back at Packer Park on Friday, March 1. The Colquitt County girls are 2-4 overall. Coach Amber Day has aired a lineup featuring Ada Craft at No. 1 singles, Carolyne Turner at No. 2 singles and Emily Lampman at No. 3 singles. Jayley Johnson and Candace Moses played No. 1 doubles and Laura Gonzales and Julia Costin were ranked No. 2 doubles. The Colquitt County boys team has only two seniors and they are the second doubles team of Daniel Basilio and Jared Rodriquez. Playing No. 1 singles is sophomore Joshua Scroggins. At number 2 singles is Parker Anderson. Bailee Fountain is at No. 3 singles. The Packers No. 1 doubles team consists of Ty Hurst and Jack Taunton. The Packers are 3-3 with wins over Cook, Thomas County Central and Deerfield-Windsor. We know how to play tennis, Packers coach Mell Wier said of his young team. We are still learning how to win at tennis. We got better. A loss is no big deal as long as we make progress. Colquitt County teams will be busy over the next two weeks. After region games with Lowndes and Camden County, the Lady Packers and Packers will host Valdosta on March 5 and Lee County on March 6. On March 8 and 9, Colquitt will compete in the Viking Invitational in Valdosta. Colquitt will travel to play Berrien on March 13 and will participate in the Golden Isle Tennis Tournament hosted by Brunswick High on March 15 and 16.

