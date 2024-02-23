Webster Thomas prevails over Schroeder in the Section V hockey Class B semifinals

WEBSTER Whether due to different classifications or sheer luck of the draw, games between Webster's two varsity hockey teams are few and far between.

Although all the players from the program's last win-or-go-home meeting in 2014 have long since graduated, redemption seemed like a priority for Webster Thomas.

The Titans, led by two goals from sophomore Cam Hall and a virtuoso performance from senior goalkeeper Michael Nappi, defeated city rival Schroeder 5-2 in the Section V Class B semifinals on Wednesday.

Display:Section V hockey tournament results

Thomas ensured that there will be a new small school champion this winter. And regardless of what happens on Monday, top seed Batavia Notre Dame United awaits in the title game with local bragging rights now belonging to the Titans.

“We knew it was going to be an emotional game,” Thomas coach David Evans said. “They're city rivals and they've played with each other their entire hockey careers. It was exciting to see them compete and do it with respect for each other and play hard from puck drop to whistle.”

Game of the game

Protecting a one-goal lead during the second period, Thomas defended a fair share of defense as Schroeder pressed the issue.

The Warriors' aggressive approach created plenty of opportunities, but it came at a cost. Six minutes into the middle frame, Teddy Paprocki beat a pinching Schroeder defender with a loose puck, leading to a 2-on-1 for Hall and linemate Logan Billone.

Hall's first thought was to dish the puck, but Schroeder's remaining defenseman cut off the passing lane. Without that option, Hall broke up the middle and fired a shot over the glove side of goaltender Mike Cerone.

'The defender left me with the net. I just covered it,” Hall said.

That series gave Thomas the eventual winning goal. While Schroeder's Nolan Roughsedge later converted on a 5-on-3 chance that cut the Titans' lead to 3-2, Nappi was perfect in the third to secure the victory.

Quotes from the game

“He's a good self-evaluator who learns, grows and gets better. He's been behind a few guys over the years and biding his time, but this year he's going to roll with it.”

Thomas coach David Evans on Nappi, who finished with 21 saves.

“Normally you would be nervous in front of this kind of crowd, but we were really excited about this match. We loved the crowd and everyone went crazy,”

Nappi about the atmosphere at the ice rink. The spectator entry line stretched through the front doors of Webster Ice Arena and almost to the parking lot prior to the game.

Numbers of note

2014 The year, the last time Thomas and Schroeder met in sectionals. The Warriors won that first-round match 6-1 en route to the Class B sectional title.

2 The number of empty net goals for Thomas, after Schroeder trailed his goaltender 3-2 with 2:18 remaining in the third. Ryan Goel was credited with both empty nets, scoring the first from just about his own goal line and the second from the opponent's goal line after a cherry on top had been waved away.

44 Nappi's save total so far this postseason. He had 23 of Aquinas' 25 shot attempts in the Class B quarterfinals last week.

12 Evans' total number of sectional final appearances. Thomas' longtime head coach has led the Titans to eight championships, including four in a row from 2008 through 2011.

Next one

Third-seeded Webster Thomas will battle No. 1 Batavia Notre Dame United for the Class B title Monday at 5:30 p.m. at RIT's Gene Polisseni Center.

United won the teams' only meeting this year 5-2, on January 2.

Because Section V owns the at-large state tournament bid in Division II, both teams' seasons will continue regardless of Monday's outcome.

The winner will face the Section VI champion, while the loser will travel to face the Section III representative. Both matches will be played on Saturday, March 2.