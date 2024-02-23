Sports
Webster Thomas prevails over Schroeder in the Section V hockey Class B semifinals
WEBSTER Whether due to different classifications or sheer luck of the draw, games between Webster's two varsity hockey teams are few and far between.
Although all the players from the program's last win-or-go-home meeting in 2014 have long since graduated, redemption seemed like a priority for Webster Thomas.
The Titans, led by two goals from sophomore Cam Hall and a virtuoso performance from senior goalkeeper Michael Nappi, defeated city rival Schroeder 5-2 in the Section V Class B semifinals on Wednesday.
Display:Section V hockey tournament results
Thomas ensured that there will be a new small school champion this winter. And regardless of what happens on Monday, top seed Batavia Notre Dame United awaits in the title game with local bragging rights now belonging to the Titans.
“We knew it was going to be an emotional game,” Thomas coach David Evans said. “They're city rivals and they've played with each other their entire hockey careers. It was exciting to see them compete and do it with respect for each other and play hard from puck drop to whistle.”
Game of the game
Protecting a one-goal lead during the second period, Thomas defended a fair share of defense as Schroeder pressed the issue.
The Warriors' aggressive approach created plenty of opportunities, but it came at a cost. Six minutes into the middle frame, Teddy Paprocki beat a pinching Schroeder defender with a loose puck, leading to a 2-on-1 for Hall and linemate Logan Billone.
Hall's first thought was to dish the puck, but Schroeder's remaining defenseman cut off the passing lane. Without that option, Hall broke up the middle and fired a shot over the glove side of goaltender Mike Cerone.
'The defender left me with the net. I just covered it,” Hall said.
That series gave Thomas the eventual winning goal. While Schroeder's Nolan Roughsedge later converted on a 5-on-3 chance that cut the Titans' lead to 3-2, Nappi was perfect in the third to secure the victory.
Quotes from the game
“He's a good self-evaluator who learns, grows and gets better. He's been behind a few guys over the years and biding his time, but this year he's going to roll with it.”
Thomas coach David Evans on Nappi, who finished with 21 saves.
“Normally you would be nervous in front of this kind of crowd, but we were really excited about this match. We loved the crowd and everyone went crazy,”
Nappi about the atmosphere at the ice rink. The spectator entry line stretched through the front doors of Webster Ice Arena and almost to the parking lot prior to the game.
Numbers of note
2014 The year, the last time Thomas and Schroeder met in sectionals. The Warriors won that first-round match 6-1 en route to the Class B sectional title.
2 The number of empty net goals for Thomas, after Schroeder trailed his goaltender 3-2 with 2:18 remaining in the third. Ryan Goel was credited with both empty nets, scoring the first from just about his own goal line and the second from the opponent's goal line after a cherry on top had been waved away.
44 Nappi's save total so far this postseason. He had 23 of Aquinas' 25 shot attempts in the Class B quarterfinals last week.
12 Evans' total number of sectional final appearances. Thomas' longtime head coach has led the Titans to eight championships, including four in a row from 2008 through 2011.
Next one
Third-seeded Webster Thomas will battle No. 1 Batavia Notre Dame United for the Class B title Monday at 5:30 p.m. at RIT's Gene Polisseni Center.
United won the teams' only meeting this year 5-2, on January 2.
Because Section V owns the at-large state tournament bid in Division II, both teams' seasons will continue regardless of Monday's outcome.
The winner will face the Section VI champion, while the loser will travel to face the Section III representative. Both matches will be played on Saturday, March 2.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.democratandchronicle.com/story/sports/high-school/2024/02/22/webster-thomas-prevails-over-schroeder-in-section-v-hockey-class-b-semifinal/72693718007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Webster Thomas prevails over Schroeder in the Section V hockey Class B semifinals
- Kylie Kelce attends Milan Fashion Week for her 'first ever fashion show'
- Canada announces $123 million in funding to improve security in Haiti
- Watch the moment the crew discovers that Odysseus has landed on the moon
- Stock market today: Asian stocks advance after Nvidia sparks a rally on Wall Street
- Ferrari recognized as the only team implementing new F1 innovation | F1
- Win the board with Earthquake
- British House of Commons speaker faces calls to resign following chaotic Gaza ceasefire vote – POLITICO
- Colquitt tennis teams prepare to face Lowndes, Camden | Local sports
- GALLERY: Omaha Fashion Week Student Showcase | Culture
- New coronavirus toll: More than 134,000 undiagnosed cancer cases amid pandemic
- Trump seeks to dismiss classified Mar-a-Lago documents case, citing presidential immunity in part