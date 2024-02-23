Match preview presented by Lexus: Austin FC vs. Minnesota United FC | February 24, 2024





Austin FC will kick off the 2024 Major League Soccer regular season at Q2 Stadium on Saturday when the Verde & Black welcome Minnesota United FC to the Texas capital. It will be the first time in 140 days that Austin FC has played in front of its home fans, and Head Coach Josh Wolff's side will certainly be hungry to start the campaign on a high note.

If you're taking public transportation to the game, remember that you can ride to and from the game for free on the CapMetro Rails Red Line service, courtesy of Q2 Stadium, in celebration of the opening of the brand new McKalla Station just a stone's throw from the location.

There are plenty of new faces to look forward to when Austin takes the field on Saturday. Offseason arrivals Diego Rubio, Jder Obrian and Guilherme Biro all have the potential to make their Club debuts against Minnesota. Rubio and Obrian impressed during the preseason, as they both found the net multiple times in the games leading up to the season opener.

Last season, The Verde & Black won both of their games against the Loons. Austin triumphed 2-1 at home last May and recorded its biggest road win of the season in July in Minnesota, winning 4-1. Austin also has the all-time series lead, with four wins to Minnesota's three (the two teams have never tied before).

The Feb. 24 game kicks off a six-consecutive-week stretch in which Austin plays once a week, every Saturday through April 6. With five of the first seven games coming at home, this is a good opportunity for ATXFC ​​to build a strong early game. position in the table.

Minnesota United FC Outlook

Minnesota missed the playoffs last season with an 11th-place finish in the Western Conference, and will begin the season with interim head coach Cameron Knowles on the sidelines.

Finnish striker Teemu Pukki seems to be Loons' most dangerous man in front of goal again this season. Pukki arrived mid-season in 2023 and still managed to lead Minnesota with 10 goals, utilizing all his European experience at a high level. Bongokhule Hlongwane also had a strong year for the Loons last year, finishing with eight goals and five assists. It's unclear if talisman Emanuel Reynoso will be fit to start this Saturday, but he's certainly an important piece of the puzzle for Minnesota again this season.

On the other side of the field, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair will strengthen the team again. Victor Eriksson, a central defender from Sweden, is expected to be the main reinforcement along the backline this off-season.

