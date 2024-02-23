Sports
Huge demand for tickets for the India-Pakistan cricket blockbuster in New York
The much-hyped cricket match between bitter foes India and Pakistan in New York has unsurprisingly been the hottest ticket ahead of the historic US-co-hosted T20 World Cup, with demand reaching unprecedented levels.
Tickets for this year's biggest cricket event were opened through a public vote, with the seven-day window closing on February 7. The remaining tickets went on sale on Thursday, which was just 100 days to go before the first Cricket World Cup is held in the world's biggest cricketing event. sports market.
But tickets are no longer available for nine of the 16 scheduled matches in the US, with Dallas and Fort Lauderdale also hosting matches. As expected, there was a fuss over the India-Pakistan match on June 9, which was oversubscribed by more than 200 times its allocation, according to the International Cricket Council.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
“There is no data point like ticket sales to demonstrate the excitement that is out there and we are pleased with the support we are seeing,” said Brett Jones, CEO of T20 World Cup USA.
“The 2024 T20 World Cup is going to fundamentally change the game of cricket in the US and it is our job to take advantage of this moment.”
A standard ticket for the India-Pakistan match in New York costs $175, while the standard plus ticket costs $300 and the premium increases to $400.
The remarkable demand underlines the chaos of the battle between the nuclear-armed enemies and justifies the authorities' decision to ensure the match is played in New York.
With such long-held dreams for cricket to crack the US market, and with momentum marked in recent years by the launch of Major League Cricket, every effort was made to get the money spinners India to play their first matches in the US instead of in the Caribbean. traditional cricket ground.
And it was quite inevitable that India-Pakistan would come to New York to take cricket's fiercest rivalry to new heights – and hype. There is no doubt that this match would be a sell-out even if the venue's capacity was 100,000.
But given the lack of cricket grounds in backwater cricket, with the Commonwealth's popular sport played on unique dimensions, the New York matches will be played in the 34,000-seat modular stadium at Eisenhower Park, which is 30 miles east from Manhattan.
The first glimpse of Nassau County Stadium was unveiled last month, which would host eight games. There will be only one warm-up match at the end of May before the first match on the ground on June 3 between South Africa and Sri Lanka.
But all eyes in the cricket world – especially among the intrigued locals – will be on the battle between India and Pakistan in a match that is much more than just cricket.
Given the intense political situation, they have fought three wars since becoming independent nations in 1947. Unfortunately, India and Pakistan rarely play against each other in cricket. Only at major events do they clash with administrators who do everything they can to milk this ridiculously hyped competition.
Matches between the countries reached hundreds of millions of viewers during broadcast to underline the financial stakes every time they meet.
It all means tensions are running high as India and Pakistan renew their rivalry in a world-famous city that few thought would ever host such a major cricket match.
And those lucky enough to get the coveted tickets will see a new chapter added to what will be the most watched sporting event in the US in 2024.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/tristanlavalette/2024/02/23/huge-ticket-demand-for-india-pakistan-cricket-blockbuster-in-new-york/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Huge demand for tickets for the India-Pakistan cricket blockbuster in New York
- AI can help defend against cybersecurity threats: Google CEO Sundar Pichai
- Sunak: Spokesman calls management of Gaza vote “disturbing”
- What is Zika and what are the health risks?
- Imran Khan wants IMF aid to Pakistan blocked due to rigged elections: report
- When President Jokowi was “attacked” by residents of Manado City
- Britain criticizes company's apparent call to rebuild conflict zone in Azerbaijan | construction industry
- Bollywood: a former journalist denounces 10 years of Bollywood propaganda films
- Why AI laws must ensure safety without hindering innovation
- The former player of Barcelona and Brazil is guilty of raping a woman in a nightclub BBC News
- Britain's biggest Bollywood star takes on Hollywood
- Match preview presented by Lexus: Austin FC vs. Minnesota United FC | February 24, 2024