Huge demand for tickets for the India-Pakistan cricket blockbuster in New York

Matches between India and Pakistan always generate significant hype (Photo by Darrian Traynor – ICC/ICC via … [+] Getty images) ICC via Getty Images

The much-hyped cricket match between bitter foes India and Pakistan in New York has unsurprisingly been the hottest ticket ahead of the historic US-co-hosted T20 World Cup, with demand reaching unprecedented levels.

Tickets for this year's biggest cricket event were opened through a public vote, with the seven-day window closing on February 7. The remaining tickets went on sale on Thursday, which was just 100 days to go before the first Cricket World Cup is held in the world's biggest cricketing event. sports market.

But tickets are no longer available for nine of the 16 scheduled matches in the US, with Dallas and Fort Lauderdale also hosting matches. As expected, there was a fuss over the India-Pakistan match on June 9, which was oversubscribed by more than 200 times its allocation, according to the International Cricket Council.

India vs Pakistan is the most hyped cricket match (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images) Getty Images

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

“There is no data point like ticket sales to demonstrate the excitement that is out there and we are pleased with the support we are seeing,” said Brett Jones, CEO of T20 World Cup USA.

“The 2024 T20 World Cup is going to fundamentally change the game of cricket in the US and it is our job to take advantage of this moment.”

A standard ticket for the India-Pakistan match in New York costs $175, while the standard plus ticket costs $300 and the premium increases to $400.

The remarkable demand underlines the chaos of the battle between the nuclear-armed enemies and justifies the authorities' decision to ensure the match is played in New York.

With such long-held dreams for cricket to crack the US market, and with momentum marked in recent years by the launch of Major League Cricket, every effort was made to get the money spinners India to play their first matches in the US instead of in the Caribbean. traditional cricket ground.

And it was quite inevitable that India-Pakistan would come to New York to take cricket's fiercest rivalry to new heights – and hype. There is no doubt that this match would be a sell-out even if the venue's capacity was 100,000.

But given the lack of cricket grounds in backwater cricket, with the Commonwealth's popular sport played on unique dimensions, the New York matches will be played in the 34,000-seat modular stadium at Eisenhower Park, which is 30 miles east from Manhattan.

The first glimpse of Nassau County Stadium was unveiled last month, which would host eight games. There will be only one warm-up match at the end of May before the first match on the ground on June 3 between South Africa and Sri Lanka.

But all eyes in the cricket world – especially among the intrigued locals – will be on the battle between India and Pakistan in a match that is much more than just cricket.

The stakes are higher when India and Pakistan meet (Photo by Michael Steele-ICC/ICC via Getty … [+] Pictures) ICC via Getty Images

Given the intense political situation, they have fought three wars since becoming independent nations in 1947. Unfortunately, India and Pakistan rarely play against each other in cricket. Only at major events do they clash with administrators who do everything they can to milk this ridiculously hyped competition.

Matches between the countries reached hundreds of millions of viewers during broadcast to underline the financial stakes every time they meet.

It all means tensions are running high as India and Pakistan renew their rivalry in a world-famous city that few thought would ever host such a major cricket match.

And those lucky enough to get the coveted tickets will see a new chapter added to what will be the most watched sporting event in the US in 2024.